A popular roll-on deodorant is being recalled over 'health risk', officials have said.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A deodorant has been withdrawn from sale - as it presents a 'health risk', according to the officials. The popular Mitcham 48-hour roll-on antiperspirant and deodorant, in 100ml bottles, is being recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

It comes after the Office said changes made in the manufacturing process of the deodorant - which affected a raw material used in some batches - had led to "reports of consumers receiving adverse effects when used, including in particular skin irritation".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The product has been withdrawn from the market," an OPSS spokesperson said. "Distributors and retailers are advised to check their stock, and ensure affected units are withdrawn from sale immediately. Owners of affected batches who are experiencing issues are advised to stop using the product immediately and cease use of further antiperspirants until irritation subsides. Affected consumers should contact Mitchum to register for a refund."

Mitcham 48-hour roll-on antiperspirant and deodorant is being recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards | Mitcham

The deodorant, for both women and men, comes in light and dark green plastic packaging with "brightly-coloured labelling".

A statement on the Mitchum website reads: "We have also confirmed that the vast majority of product currently on shelves is unaffected, and we are actively working with retailers to remove all affected units. The vast majority of product currently on shelf is new stock and we are working with retailers to remove all effected product that remains on shelf. We would urge any consumers experiencing issues to discontinue use of the product (or any other anti-perspirant) until irritation subsides and contact Mitchum Customer Care so we can make it right."

The company also posted to their Instagram account, titled “Your wellbeing is our priority: An important update on Mitchum 48hr 100ml roll-on”, alerting customers to the recall, including a graphic displaying all of the affected products. The post reads: "We want to be upfront with you. This isn't the update we hoped to share. But your wellbeing remains our highest priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following ongoing feedback and our investigation, we've identified an additional affected batch of Mitchum 48hr 100ml roll-on anti-perspirant and deodorant that was impacted by a recent change in the manufacturing process of one of our raw materials. We are working with retailers to remove all of the affected product remaining on shelf.

"We're deeply sorry for the inconvenience and concern this has caused. We're committed to full transparency and to making this right. We'll continue to keep you informed every step of the way."

People are being urged to visit the Mitchum website for more information.