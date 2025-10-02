One Stop cheddar and onion crisps urgently recalled over safety risk - 'do not eat' warning

A flavour of crisps has been recalled from shops 😮
  • One Stop is recalling Mature Cheddar & Red Onion Hand Cooked Crisps
  • The affected product contains milk, which is not declared on the label
  • The batch affected is 150g with a use by date of February 2026

A batch of crisps has been urgently recalled by a UK retailer over a safety risk, with some customers urged not to eat the product and return it to stores.

One Stop is recalling its Mature Cheddar & Red Onion Hand Cooked Crisps due to it containing milk, which is not declared on the ingredients list on the label.

As the product does not mention that it contains milk on the label, the product poses a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected batch is a 150g pack size, with use by dates of February 17 2026, February 18 2026 and February 23 2026.

One Stop has taken action by recalling the product, and the Food Standards Agency have advised the brand to contact the relevant allergy organisations - which will inform its members of the recall.

One Stop recalls crisps due to undeclared ingredientplaceholder image
One Stop recalls crisps due to undeclared ingredient | One Stop / Food Standards Agency

The brand has also issued a point-of-sale notice, which explains why the product is being recalled and the steps to take if they have bought the product.

The company says: “We are recalling-three date codes of One Stop Mature Cheddar & Red Onion Flavour Hand Cooked Crisps 150g as they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

“Do not consume. Please return the affected products to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required. One Stop apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

For more information, please visit the Food Standards Agency website.

