Bath bomb recall: Mermaid You Look The Bath Bomb taken off shelves as chemical may cause burns or harm unborn children
An alert has been issued over the Mermaid You Look The Bath Bomb, which is made by the firm Bubble Up.
It’s sold in various online stores and also at One Beyond, the national discount chain launched by the founders of Poundland seven years ago.
The government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards has sent out the recall notice for the Chinese-made bath product, saying it is a “tail-shaped bath bomb in purple and white packaging”.
The warning says: “ The product presents a serious chemical risk as it contains butylphenyl methylpropional (BMHCA), which is prohibited in cosmetic products. BMHCA may harm the reproductive system, may harm the health of the unborn child and may cause skin sensitisation.”
The affected products have the barcode 5013692253406 and the batch number 2026103, and were sold between July and September this year.
The warning adds: “The product does not meet the requirements of Regulation (EC) 1223/2009 or the Cosmetic Products Enforcement Regulations 2013. The product has been recalled from end users.”
Anyone with the bath bomb who bought it from One Beyond has been advised to return it to their nearest store for a full refund, and can contact One Beyond on 01727 874698 for more details.