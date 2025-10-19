A UK supermarket giant has issued an urgent food recall notice - because one of their products might have chunks of metal in them.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl has issued a recall for its XXL Sondey Stroopwaffel with caramel flavour filling and butter, due to fears the product may contain pieces of metal, making it unsafe to eat.

The supermarket confirmed that point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all affected stores, advising customers of the recall and explaining what to do if they’ve purchased the product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers who have bought the stroopwaffels are urged not to eat them. Instead, they should return the item to any Lidl store for a full refund, regardless of whether they have a recepit or not.

Customers seeking more information can contact Lidl Customer Care by emailing [email protected] or calling 0203 966 5566.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has also shared details of the recall, noting that it falls under the agency’s procedures for removing unsafe products from sale.

Food recalls are issued when a product poses a health or safety risk to consumers, and local authorities are notified to ensure the items are withdrawn from shelves promptly.