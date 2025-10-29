A spooky Halloween treat sold at Lidl is being recalled due to it posing a “possible health risk” - here’s what to do if you are affected.

This week, shoppers have been stocking up on sweet treats ahead of Halloween celebrations and trick-or-treaters doing the rounds. However, one spooky delight sold in Lidl stores is being urgently recalled due to it posing a potential health risk.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an allergy alert after Rose Manufacturing recalled its Halloween Spooky Tea Cakes because of undeclared egg. The omission of this ingredient on the label means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

The exact product being recalled are the 220g packs of the Halloween Spooky Tea Cakes with best before dates of 28 August 2026, 18 September 2026, 22 September 2026, and 24 September 2026.

Detailing the action taken by manufacturers, a notice issued by the FSA reads: “Rose Manufacturing is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

In a notice issued by Lidl entitled 'warning allergen alert', the supermarket says: "If you have purchased the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg, we advise you do not consume it. Instead, please return the product to a Lidl store for a full refund, with or without a receipt."

Allergy alerts are issued when there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.