Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emily Maynard Johnson, the former Bachelorette star, shared an emotional tribute to her late fiancé Ricky Hendrick on her Instagram.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Maynard Johnson said: “20 years. How did this even happen? It’s so strange to have a specific marker in time that completely changed my life and soul forever. I look at pictures and don’t even recognize that girl anymore, no matter how much I wish I could. In one hand I feel like I’ve changed so much and then in the other, that I’ve been paralyzed at age 18 forever. I have so many things I can’t wait to tell him. I can’t wait for him to meet my Tyler. I know they’ll love each other and that Ricky is so grateful for how well he has taken care of his girls. Thank you, God, for letting me be a part of his life and for allowing me the gift of being loved by him.”

In the comment section, Emily Maynard Johnson’s mum Susie said: “He was her first love, and she was his last, a beautiful love story that lives thru their daughter and all who got to be part of their lives,” Susie wrote. “My heart is with you both on this day of remembrance and tribute to a beautiful soul taken too soon❤️”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2004, CBS News reported that “A plane owned by the Hendrick Motorsports organization crashed on its way to a NASCAR race Sunday and all 10 aboard were killed, federal officials said.”

“Eight passengers and two pilots died in the crash, a spokesman with the National Transportation Safety Board said.

“A spokesman for a funeral home where the bodies were being taken said the dead included four relatives of team owner Rick Hendrick -- his son, twin daughters and brother.”

Shortly before Ricky Hendrick passed away, Emily Maynard Johnson found out that she was pregnant with their daughter, who she later named Ricki, at the age of 18.