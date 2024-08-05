Former Love Island star Jack Fowler has told his Instagram fans that Emirates staff mocked him after he had an 'almost deadly' allergic reaction to nuts onboard one of their flights. Photo by Instagram/_jackfowler_. | Instagram/_jackfowler_

Former Love Island star Jack Fowler has slammed the airline staff who he claimed ‘mocked’ the moment he almost died on a flight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in June, the 28-year-old former Love Island star blasted Emirates airline after he was served a chicken curry with cashew nuts in the recipe, despite making his severe nut allergy clear to staff.

At the time, he posted a video about his experience on his Instagram page and told his followers that the reaction that followed could have cost him his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, in a new video update on Instagram, Fowler claims to have ‘been sent screenshots from a Facebook page’ for Emirates air stewards which show them making fun of the situation.

He said: ‘On the Facebook page with their full pictures, full names, bio, Emirates Airline, all the rest of it, they’re completely mocking what’s happened, taking the absolute mick.

“As much as that is angry for me to see and my family, my friends, it just kind of builds the picture, doesn’t it? It builds the picture that people - and this is not all airlines, and this is not all air hosts, I wanna say that right here, right now.

“But the people who are in the company that are supposed to be there to care and support and be there for our safety are actually mocking what has happened to me. And it’s disgraceful!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality personality added that he ‘might’ show the screenshots to his fans at some point, and labelled them ‘disgusting’.

Fowler, who appeared on the ITV 2 dating show back in 2018, continued: “I just want, out of all of this, people just to be less naive and educate them and take seriously what’s happened, because I’m lucky to still be here and be able to say what’s happened.

“Because it can be fatal, it really can be fatal. And being 35,000 feet up in the air, unable to breathe, and it being something that can be prevented is so scary. And the main thing out of all this is for it not to happen again.”

He revealed his own legal team have been in touch with Emirates, who have sent a ‘letter of acknowledgement’, but the airline could apparently ‘take up to six months to reply’. “Let’s hope they don’t take that long,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Instagram detailing the incident originally, he said: “Cant believe I’m having to post this. And I’m posting because people should be aware of the severity of how bad food allergies can be and the complete negligence from @emirates airline.”

According to Jack, he spoke to Emirates staff before being offered food, telling the flight attendant of his nut allergy multiple toimes. He then explained that no menu was offered to him and he was only asked if he wanted chicken or fish, with the reality TV star opting for the chicken option. Once he began eating the curry, however, he said: “Immediately my throat closed up and breathing became extremely difficult.”

Fowler included a video of him having to inject himself with an EpiPen while on the flight. He said that after he began having a reaction to the nuts, he was again told by staff that there were no nuts in the meal.

He said: “It was only when my friend demanded to see the food menu for the first time did I realise it was a ‘Creamy Cashew Nut chicken Curry’.” The severe reaction that followed left Jack having to use not only his EpiPen, but his five tanks of oxygen. He issued a warning to staff while in the middle of the flight, telling them: “If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flight soon arrived at Dubai Airport, and then the TV star was transferred to hospital for treatment.

A statement from Emirates at the time of the incident said: “We are sorry to hear of Mr Fowler’s experience and our teams on ground are providing him with all possible assistance. The safety and health of our customers is taken very seriously.

“While Emirates aims to cater to customers with specific needs by offering a variety of special meals that cover medical, dietary, and religious requirements, we cannot guarantee a nut-free inflight environment. We urge travellers with dietary or other medical requirements to check our website and consult their doctor before travel.”

In his new video, Fowler described the statement was “weak”. The company has not responded to Fowler’s latest claims.

Fowler is anaphylactic to nuts, meaning he has a severe nut allergy. He has recently joined calls for the UK government to appoint a leader to act as a champion for people with allergies.