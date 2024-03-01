TV personality Megan McKenna and her sister Milly are among those who have tried the viral flying dutchman burger which foodies are loving on TikTok. Photo by TikTok/MeganMcKenna.

Burger buns are out for 2024, and grilled onions are in. The flying dutchman burger is the latest food trend to take over TikTok, it even has reality stars trying it out for themselves at home.

The idea of fast-food chain, In-N-Out Burger, based in California, United States, the burger features two pieces of cheese sandwiched between two beef patties, surrounded by grilled onions instead of the traditional burger bun.

Whilst some people may think this burger recipe is an extremely odd concoction, food lovers on TikTok have been going crazy for it, with people worldwide wanting to recreate the recipe.

TikToker @laurzlk23 took her page to share her recipe, and the video has received 5.1 million views. Fellow foodies have been loving her home-cooked recipe. One commented: “Omg that looks amazing” and another said: “I currently live in the UK and I’ve been seriously craving In-N-Out. Making this rn (right now)”.

TV personality and singer Megan McKenna has even taken to the social media platform to share her at home review of the viral burger. Whilst trying her creation, she said: “I think I’ve overcooked the onions!” Although she and her sister Milly, who also made one alongside her, still looked to be enjoying the viral dish.

How to make TikTok’s viral flying dutchman burger

With all the noise around the flying dutchman burger circulating on TikTok, you're bound to want to try one yourself, so grocery delivery service Getir has put together a step-by-step guide to making your own Flying Dutchman at home.

Follow the six steps below to make your own flying dutchman burger from the comfort of your own kitchen.