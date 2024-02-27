The Costa Coffee spring menu 2024 will launch on February 29 in celebration of leap year. Photo by Costa Coffee.

Costa Coffee is celebrating the leap year in style with a brand-new spring menu.

The high street coffee shop is leaping into the new spring season, which will begin in the coming days, with new fresh, tasty products - some new and some returning favourites.

The new menu, which will launch in stores across the UK on leap day, Thursday 29 February, includes the return of the scrumptious drinks range made with KitKat, a new tasty cinnamon bun syrup to customise drinks with, new toasties such as halloumi and chargrilled veg, and finally sweet treats, such as the new blooming Lovely chocolate cake.

With all these delicious items to choose from, spring has never tasted this good. Keep reading to discover the full Costa Coffee 2024 spring menu.

Drinks

KitKat

Indulgent drinks range made with KitKat returns with a frappé twist. Costa Club members have an amazing advantage, with access to the drinks two weeks before anyone else.

New KitKat frappé, a creamy blended chocolate frappé, topped with Light Whip and delicious KitKat pieces.

Mocha and the KitKat hot chocolate.

Both drinks are topped with light whip and are sprinkled with crunchy KitKat pieces. All drinks from the KitKat range are finished with a yummy wrapped KitKat bunny mini on the side when served in-store and takeaway.

Signature coffee

Customise your hot or cold coffee with the new cinnamon bun syrup. Available at Costa Coffee stores nationwide, as well as Costa Express machines.

Other ways to make your Costa coffee your own is by choosing from a variety of tasty toppings, light whip (suitable for vegans), delicious syrups, and sauces.

Food

Savoury additions

Prepare your taste buds for a flavoursome treat with our new savoury line-up.

New halloumi and chargrilled veg toastie, bursting with tasty halloumi and chargrilled vegetables, chilli relish and fresh spinach, all packed on multi-seed bread.

New chicken n'duja toastie, featuring roast chicken and n'duja, with roasted peppers, béchamel and tomato and oregano sauce. Finished with mozzarella and mature cheddar, on multi-seed bread.

The new roast chicken and bacon sandwich is ideal for a lunchtime break, with roast british chicken and beechwood smoked bacon, and chicken gravy mayonnaise on delicious, malted bread.

New melon pot featuring juicy honeydew, cantaloupe and watermelon chunks.

Sweet temptations

Indulge your sweet tooth into an array of mouthwatering treats, including:

New blooming lovely chocolate cake, which features layers of scrumptious chocolate frosting and is finished with beautiful white chocolate flowers to celebrate the start of springtime, and yummy sprinkles.

New carrot cake, new and improved carrot and walnut cake topped and filled across three layers with soft cream cheese butter icing and decorated with smooth walnut nibs.

Chocolate muffin made with KitKat bunny, a chocolate muffin filled with KitKat flavoured paste and is topped with frosting and a KitKat bunny mini.

Mini egg cookie, made with egg shaped solid milk chocolate in a coloured candy shell.

Chocolate cornflake nest, featuring chocolate covered cornflakes in a nest shaped cake, with candy covered chocolate eggs.

