The Marks and Spencer Mother's Day meal deal 2024 will feed a family of four for £20. Photo by Marks and Spencer.

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you want to treat mum to a delicious home-cooked meal Marks and Spencer can help you out.

The beloved high street store is known for providing mouthwateringly good meal deals for special occasions, including Valentine's Day, as well as offers based around certain popular food types such as pizza and stir fry.

Now, they're set to launch a meal deal specifically for Mother's Day, which this year takes place on Sunday March 10. The full menu for the meal deal hasn't been released by M&S yet, but we do know that the feast, which will serve four, includes a main, such as British rump of beef, and three sides, like beef dripping roast potatoes, pigs in blankets or spring greens, cavolo nero and peas - all for just £20.

This will give you the chance to give mum, (and all the family), a flavour-packed, crowd-pleasing meal with none of the prep. After all, the most important thing about Mother's Day is to actually spend time with mum, so you don't want to be spending hours in the kitchen.

You'll be able to pick the Mother’s Day family dine in meal deal between Wednesday March 6 and Sunday March 10 in your local store. We will bring you the full menu as soon as it's available, so be sure to bookmark this article and check back.