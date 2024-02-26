Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travel provider Booking.com has shared some of the best locations for the ultimate escape this Mother’s Day. From a luxurious property in London to a seaside resort in Devon, the locations are perfect for a special treat.

The properties can offer a special time for mothers and daughters or sons, or a refreshing break from the kids. This year mum's will be waiting for gifts and surprises on Sunday, 10 March, taking place on the fourth Sunday of Lent with Easter being celebrated three weeks later.

The properties listed by Booking.com are a perfect present to whisk your special mums, friends, stepmums or carers away. Listed are the top destinations for the ultimate Mother’s Day staycation.

Auchetrarder, Perthshire

At the heart of Scotland lies Perthshire, which has recently been revealed as 2024’s most welcoming destination. Auchetrarder, in particular, is revered for its friendly and communal ambiance, making it perfect for mums who crave a remote, pampered getaway. Additionally, shopping fanatics will be pleased to know this destination is best known for having the longest high street in Scotland, that is dotted with the finest shops and cafes.

Where to stay: Wyndham Duchally Country Estate

The property is a beautiful countryside resort surrounded by lush greenery and picturesque landscapes, allowing one to get attuned with nature. It’s also home to spacious and luxurious rooms, many of which are ensuite; as well as an on-site restaurant offering award-winning cuisine.

As for relaxation, this property boasts two swimming pools, one of which is indoor and heated. Alongside this is a spa bath, perfect to detox from the stresses of everyday life, a sauna and fully-equipped gym.

Wyndham Duchally Country Estate in Perthshire (Photo: Booking.com)

London

Nothing beats charm than the city of London; home to elite properties, scenic nature parks, cuisines from around the world, iconic landmarks and attractions. This destination is perfect for travellers who love the vibrancy and appeal of a city. With this River Thames Cruise, providing the perfect chance to discover iconic landmarks such as Shakespeare’s Globe, Tower of London, Palace of Westminster and Big Ben on a 40-minute sail.

Where to stay: Kimpton - Fitzroy London

This exquisite 19th-century landmark property features luxurious contemporary interior. One foot into this property is set to get mums into auto-vacation mode. Additionally, its breakfast and dinner service features a variety of delicious dining options, allowing mums to feel nourished and rejuvenated.

Kimpton - Fitzroy London. (Photo: Booking.com)

Woolacombe, Devon

The seaside resort of Woolacombe, in North Devon, is what the heart needs. Its three-mile beach has won awards such as the Blue Flag and Premier Seaside Beach Award, for its water quality, cleanliness and facilities, allowing travellers to engage in a series of water sports such as surfing, swimming and conventional beach activities. With a lively atmosphere, vibrant shops, and restaurants; Woolacombe provides everything needed for a vacation.

Watersmeet Hotel in Devon. (Photo: Booking.com)