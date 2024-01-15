Sykes Holiday Cottages has revealed the 12 best UK staycations for each month this year - tying into events such as St Patrick's Day and the Grand National

Sykes Holiday Cottages has revealed the 12 best UK staycations for each month this year - tying into events such as St Patrick's Day and the Grand National. Pictures: Sykes Holiday Cottages)

Sykes Holiday Cottages has revealed 12 perfect staycations to book this year, one for each month tying into events happening across the UK such as Burns Night and Brighton Pride. From a former chapel located in Bath to a cosy pod in County Donegal, Ireland, the staycation perfect for every month this year has been selected.

As the new year has only just begun there is plenty of time for holidaymakers to explore a wide variety of trips from bucket list locations to weekend getaways. If you are looking for a getaway in the UK and are struggling to come up with ideas, here are properties that you could stay at - and why they are the best place to stay at specific times of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listed are the 12 staycations for every month of the year that have been put together by Sykes Holiday Cottages.

January: Celebrate Burns Night in Scotland

Location: The Salmon Bothy – Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire

Sleeps: Six

Price: Seven nights from 20 January for £987

Situated on the seafront overlooking Cruden Bay, The Salmon Bothy is the perfect getaway destination for those looking to celebrate Burns Night in Scotland. Originally built in 1840, the property’s cosy dining area, with a view of the coast and a log burner, is an ideal spot for sampling traditional haggis, neeps and tatties.

February: Experience the Dark Skies Festival in Yorkshire

Location: The Byre, Sedbury Park Farm – Gilling West, Richmondshire

Sleeps: Four

Price: Seven nights from 3rd February for £554

Richmondshire is known for its beautiful unpolluted skies, which are perfect for stargazing. Guests can unwind and relax in this welcoming barn conversion, which can be found settled on a small working farm, while trying to spot the milky way from its patio.

Sykes Holiday Cottages has revealed the 12 best UK staycations for each month this year - tying into events such as St Patrick's Day and the Grand National (Image: Sykes Holiday Cottages)

March: Experience Ireland on St Patrick’s Day

Advertisement

Advertisement

Location: The Wheelhouse Pod No. 1 – Burtonport, County Donegal

Sleeps: Three

Price: Seven nights from 15th March for £566

There’s no better time to visit Ireland than St Patrick’s Day and this peaceful pod is a great spot for couples or small families looking to make the most of the celebrations. Visitors can relax in the resident hot tub or head to the nearest pub, which is under a mile away, to enjoy a pint.

April: Watch the Grand National in Liverpool

Location: Eastgate – Chester, Cheshire

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from 12th April for £432

Located within a Grade II listed building in the historic city of Chester, Eastgate is within driving distance from Aintree Racecourse. Couples can hedge their bets while watching the Grand National before spending any winnings in the variety of local restaurants and bars in Chester.

May: Dance the hours away for May Day in Cornwall

Location: Mount Pleasant – Padstow, Cornwall

Sleeps: Seven

Price: Seven nights from 3rd May for £843

This beautifully styled holiday home is located in the heart of Padstow, which is home to one of the oldest May Day celebrations. Guests can enjoy a musical procession with locals in the town before heading back to Mount Pleasant for a homecooked meal with family and friends.

June: Soak in the Summer Solstice in Devon

Location: Sail Loft – Dawlish, Devon

Sleeps: Six

Price: Seven nights from 15th June for £1,259

Advertisement

Advertisement

Make the most of the longest day of the year at this stunning holiday home in Devon. Guests can bask in the sunshine with a glass of wine in the back garden or take a book to the secluded beach close by.

July: Head over to Silverstone for the Grand Prix

Location: 85A Braybrooke Road – Desborough, Northamptonshire

Sleeps: Ten

Price: Seven nights from 6th July for £2,517

Gather your racing enthusiast friends and head to this impressive pad in Northamptonshire to watch Formula 1 at Silverstone. Sleeping 10, the property is home to a games room, hot tub, and sauna, if you can tear yourself away from the race track!

August: Celebrate Brighton Pride

Location: Cliffe Cottage – Lewes, Sussex

Sleeps: Three

Price: Seven nights from 3rd August for £1,272

Celebrate love this August by immersing yourself in Brighton Pride. After a long day of partying in The Lanes, visitors can head back to Cliffe Cottage, a colourful property in Lewes which has an array of boutiques, restaurants, and antique stores.

September: Bask in Blackpool’s Illuminations

Location: Suite 14 – Blackpool, Lancashire

Sleeps: Two

Price: Seven nights from 6th September for £524

Advertisement

Advertisement

Admire the infamous Blackpool illuminations, a free light show including illuminated trains, laser technology and projection shows, before retreating to this sleek holiday apartment. Complete with an open plan living area and modern bathroom, guests can also enjoy its central location.

October: Get spooky for Halloween in York

Location: The Townhouse – York, North Yorkshire

Sleeps: Six

Price: Seven nights from 25th October for £1,128

Escape to this spacious four-storey property in York with a group of friends and ring in spooky season. This could include a visit to York Dungeons or a ghost tour, exploring York’s rich history with scares along the way.

November: Watch fireworks sparkle in Lancaster

Location: 5 Castle Hill – Lancaster, Lancashire

Sleeps: Six

Price: Seven nights from 1st November for £770

Bursting with character, this Grade II listed Georgian townhouse boasts stunning views of Lancaster’s castle and is in a prime location for enjoying Light Up Lancaster – the festival of art and light that comes to the city for Bonfire Night every year.

December: Visit Bath’s Christmas markets

Location: 1 Countess Chapel – Bath, Somerset

Sleeps: Four

Price: Seven nights from 13th December for £554

It isn’t the festive season without a Christmas market and Bath hosts some of the best in the UK.Have a wander around and tick off your Christmas present list before returning to 1 Countess Chapel, a former chapel which has since been renovated while retaining many of its original features.