UK staycations: The 12 best properties to stay at each month - for events including St Patrick's Day and the Grand National
Sykes Holiday Cottages has revealed 12 perfect staycations to book this year, one for each month tying into events happening across the UK such as Burns Night and Brighton Pride. From a former chapel located in Bath to a cosy pod in County Donegal, Ireland, the staycation perfect for every month this year has been selected.
As the new year has only just begun there is plenty of time for holidaymakers to explore a wide variety of trips from bucket list locations to weekend getaways. If you are looking for a getaway in the UK and are struggling to come up with ideas, here are properties that you could stay at - and why they are the best place to stay at specific times of the year.
Listed are the 12 staycations for every month of the year that have been put together by Sykes Holiday Cottages.
January: Celebrate Burns Night in Scotland
Location: The Salmon Bothy – Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire
Sleeps: Six
Price: Seven nights from 20 January for £987
Situated on the seafront overlooking Cruden Bay, The Salmon Bothy is the perfect getaway destination for those looking to celebrate Burns Night in Scotland. Originally built in 1840, the property’s cosy dining area, with a view of the coast and a log burner, is an ideal spot for sampling traditional haggis, neeps and tatties.
February: Experience the Dark Skies Festival in Yorkshire
Location: The Byre, Sedbury Park Farm – Gilling West, Richmondshire
Sleeps: Four
Price: Seven nights from 3rd February for £554
Richmondshire is known for its beautiful unpolluted skies, which are perfect for stargazing. Guests can unwind and relax in this welcoming barn conversion, which can be found settled on a small working farm, while trying to spot the milky way from its patio.
March: Experience Ireland on St Patrick’s Day
Location: The Wheelhouse Pod No. 1 – Burtonport, County Donegal
Sleeps: Three
Price: Seven nights from 15th March for £566
There’s no better time to visit Ireland than St Patrick’s Day and this peaceful pod is a great spot for couples or small families looking to make the most of the celebrations. Visitors can relax in the resident hot tub or head to the nearest pub, which is under a mile away, to enjoy a pint.
April: Watch the Grand National in Liverpool
Location: Eastgate – Chester, Cheshire
Sleeps: Two
Price: Seven nights from 12th April for £432
Located within a Grade II listed building in the historic city of Chester, Eastgate is within driving distance from Aintree Racecourse. Couples can hedge their bets while watching the Grand National before spending any winnings in the variety of local restaurants and bars in Chester.
May: Dance the hours away for May Day in Cornwall
Location: Mount Pleasant – Padstow, Cornwall
Sleeps: Seven
Price: Seven nights from 3rd May for £843
This beautifully styled holiday home is located in the heart of Padstow, which is home to one of the oldest May Day celebrations. Guests can enjoy a musical procession with locals in the town before heading back to Mount Pleasant for a homecooked meal with family and friends.
June: Soak in the Summer Solstice in Devon
Location: Sail Loft – Dawlish, Devon
Sleeps: Six
Price: Seven nights from 15th June for £1,259
Make the most of the longest day of the year at this stunning holiday home in Devon. Guests can bask in the sunshine with a glass of wine in the back garden or take a book to the secluded beach close by.
July: Head over to Silverstone for the Grand Prix
Location: 85A Braybrooke Road – Desborough, Northamptonshire
Sleeps: Ten
Price: Seven nights from 6th July for £2,517
Gather your racing enthusiast friends and head to this impressive pad in Northamptonshire to watch Formula 1 at Silverstone. Sleeping 10, the property is home to a games room, hot tub, and sauna, if you can tear yourself away from the race track!
August: Celebrate Brighton Pride
Location: Cliffe Cottage – Lewes, Sussex
Sleeps: Three
Price: Seven nights from 3rd August for £1,272
Celebrate love this August by immersing yourself in Brighton Pride. After a long day of partying in The Lanes, visitors can head back to Cliffe Cottage, a colourful property in Lewes which has an array of boutiques, restaurants, and antique stores.
September: Bask in Blackpool’s Illuminations
Location: Suite 14 – Blackpool, Lancashire
Sleeps: Two
Price: Seven nights from 6th September for £524
Admire the infamous Blackpool illuminations, a free light show including illuminated trains, laser technology and projection shows, before retreating to this sleek holiday apartment. Complete with an open plan living area and modern bathroom, guests can also enjoy its central location.
October: Get spooky for Halloween in York
Location: The Townhouse – York, North Yorkshire
Sleeps: Six
Price: Seven nights from 25th October for £1,128
Escape to this spacious four-storey property in York with a group of friends and ring in spooky season. This could include a visit to York Dungeons or a ghost tour, exploring York’s rich history with scares along the way.
November: Watch fireworks sparkle in Lancaster
Location: 5 Castle Hill – Lancaster, Lancashire
Sleeps: Six
Price: Seven nights from 1st November for £770
Bursting with character, this Grade II listed Georgian townhouse boasts stunning views of Lancaster’s castle and is in a prime location for enjoying Light Up Lancaster – the festival of art and light that comes to the city for Bonfire Night every year.
December: Visit Bath’s Christmas markets
Location: 1 Countess Chapel – Bath, Somerset
Sleeps: Four
Price: Seven nights from 13th December for £554
It isn’t the festive season without a Christmas market and Bath hosts some of the best in the UK.Have a wander around and tick off your Christmas present list before returning to 1 Countess Chapel, a former chapel which has since been renovated while retaining many of its original features.
:: To book a break with Sykes you can visit their website www.sykescottages.co.uk, call 01244 617 683, or download the new Sykes Holiday Cottages app.
