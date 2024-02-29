The three types of flowers mum would love to get as a floral gift on Mother's Day 2024, according to florists. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

With Mother's Day on the horizon, florists are preparing for one of the most significant celebrations of the year in the floral world.

Beyond being a moment of gratitude and love for mums and mother figures, this special occasion, which this year falls on Sunday March 10 in the UK, sets the stage for the emergence of the hottest flower trends in 2024.

Here, three floral experts share insights into this year’s hottest bouquet picks, promising that if you choose one of them as a gift for your mum then you'll give her a Mother’s Day gift she'll adore.

The gift of flowers is popular for many occasions, but they are a go-to present for children of all ages who are looking to treat their mum for the annual Mother's Day celebrations. Millie Durbak, brand manager at Prestige Flowers, says the flourishing tradition of Mother's Day flower purchases continues to bloom and even eclipses those sold on Valentine's Day.

"Mother's Day surpasses Valentine's Day in flower purchases across the UK," she told NationalWorld. "The love showered upon mothers is at least double compared to the romantic gestures on Valentine's Day. It's truly a testament to the profound impact mothers have on our lives."

She adds: "The choice to express love through flowers on Mother's Day is a heartfelt tradition that continues to grow. The symbolism behind each flower adds depth to the gift, creating an emotional connection between the giver and the recipient. As Mother's Day approaches, the trendsetters stand as ambassadors of love and appreciation, each telling a unique story of gratitude and admiration for the extraordinary women in our lives."

So, what are those trendsetting flowers? Keep reading so you can find out and buy mum the best possible Mother's Day bouquet.

Tulips

Durbak sheds light on the enduring popularity of tulips. "Tulips are a symbol of perfect love and are associated with a variety of emotions, making them an ideal choice for Mother's Day," she said. "Their vibrant colours and delicate petals create an enchanting display, evoking sentiments of admiration and appreciation," she says.

The Tulip Supreme bouquet from Prestige Flowers. Photo by Prestige Flowers.

She continues: "This year, we are witnessing a surge in tulip arrangements, such as our ever-popular tulip supreme bouquet, reflecting a desire for timeless elegance. The versatility of tulips allows for a range of creative designs, from monochromatic displays to vibrant mixes, capturing the essence of each unique mother-daughter relationship."

Lilies

Alex Biggart, the brand manager at 123 Flowers, speaks to NationalWorld about the prominence of lilies in Mother's Day floral trends. He says: "Lilies, particularly white oriental lilies, have become synonymous with elegance and purity, making them an ideal choice for celebrating mothers," he said. “The intricate petals and graceful fragrance of lilies elevate the gifting experience, symbolising the beauty and strength inherent in motherhood.”

The Mother's Elegance bouquet by 123 Flowers. Photo by 123 Flowers.

He adds: "Our observation is that customers are drawn to the timeless charm of lilies, appreciating their ability to convey a deep sense of admiration. The mother's elegance bouquet, featuring lilies alongside tulips and roses, captures this beautifully, offering a refined expression of love and respect."

Orchids

Maryam Ghani, brand manager at Haute Florist, tells NationalWorld about the opulent allure of orchids, particularly the pink phalaenopsis orchid. "Orchids, with their delicate yet striking appearance, represent elegance, femininity, and attachment," she says. "They go beyond traditional bouquets, offering a lasting symbol of love and prosperity."

The Opulence Pink Orchid by Haute Florist. Photo by Haute Florist