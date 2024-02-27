Devrie Brynn, from Los Angeles, United States, travelled to Edinburgh, Scotland, to climb Arthur's Seat for her 30th birthday and documented her hike in a now viral TikTok video. Photo by TikTok/Devrie Brynn.

An American tourist has gone viral on TikTok after documenting her climb up Arthur's Seat, the famous Edinburgh landmark which has provided the backdrop for many iconic TV and film scenes including, most recently, a special place for Emma and Dexter in the Netflix series "One Day".

Devrie Brynn decided that she wanted to climb the hill to mark her milestone 30th birthday and made the trans-Atlantic trip to do so after quitting her job - but soon realised that she had made a difficult choice.

She filmed her climb for the social media platform, narrated her hike up the capital's most famous hill as she went, admitting that she found it "trickier" than expected. Her two clips have gained an impressive 13 million views and over two million likes between them, suggesting that many people can relate to her struggle.

Arthur's Seat is an ancient volcano which is the main peak of the group of hills in Scotland's capital city of Edinburgh, which form most of Holyrood Park. It is popular with locals and tourists alike, thanks to the stunning panoramic views of the city it provides at the top - but it can be challenging to make it to the top, as Brynn found out.

Brynn, who has more than 812,000 followers on her TikTok account @devriebrynn, travelled from her home in Los Angeles, United States, to Scotland for her big birthday in February 2022, and then shared two clips of her Arthur's Seat climb on her TikTok page. Red in the face, she compared hikes in Edinburgh to her home.

She joked about being asked by locals if she's okay while trying to make it to the top and even tried to adopt a Scottish accent as she admitted climbing may not be for her.

Speaking in the first clip, which has 8.6million views, Brynn said: "Today is my 30th birthday and instead of having some kind of crisis about it, which would be silly, I just quit my job and flew to Scotland with no money or plans or friends. But I feel good and 'right as rain'." (in a Scottish accent).

Seemingly struggling to catch her breath while part-way up Arthur's Seat in the follow-up video, she said: "So is hiking in Scotland any better than hiking in LA? Thank you for asking, I'd love to tell you. Yeah it's prettier, yeah it's colder and sure everything's better in Scotland, but is hiking? No and I'll tell you why. There's very hot men running by me in kilts, and since everyone's so god darn friendly, they're like 'you alright?'

Reiterating that she was finding the climb hard, just like Dexter in "One Day", she added: "Do I look alright to you, Angus? No, no I'm not alright, I'm f***ing dying on these trails mate. I cannae do it, I'm no' alright." (again in a Scottish accent).

TikTok users clearly appreciated Brynn's honest review of her experience and said so in the comments section of each of the videos. One said: "Omg is that Arthur’s seat?! Legit the hardest hike and I did several when I was in Scotland. The straight up hill was too much haha."

Another added: "Arthur’s seat?? I cursed the entire way up." One more said: "I was gasping for breath first time i went hiking in Scotland. I needed oxygen."