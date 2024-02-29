The Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte from the Starbucks Spring 2024 drinks menu. Photo by Starbucks.

Spring has almost sprung, and Starbucks have launched a new drinks menu to help you happily leap into the new season. The menu includes a brand new Instagram-worthy creation, as well as a returning favourite.

The newest pink and green iced beverage from the high street coffee chain is set to be the social media must-have. Starbucks brand-new beverage innovation, the Iced Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte, is perfect for those who fancy jumping on the matcha trend, as well as for those who are already matcha-mad. Naturally green, smooth and creamy, the earthy tones of the matcha are complemented by the fruity flavour of the strawberry cream cold foam.

If you’re looking for another way to mix things up, there is no better way than with the latest Shaken Espresso, the Iced Caramelised Macadamia Oat Shaken Espresso. Where Starbucks Blonde Espresso roast meets caramelised macadamia flavour over ice, this innovation is the latest addition to the fan-favourite Starbucks Iced Shaken Espresso family.

Alongside Starbucks' latest beverage innovations, back by popular demand is the Iced Toasted Vanilla Oat Shaken Espresso. Another twist on a classic, this beverage combines the warm flavour of vanilla, with the subtle notes of the Starbucks Blonde Espresso roast and is topped with a splash of oat drink.

For those who simply can’t wait, Starbucks Rewards members can get exclusive, first taste access to the Iced Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte and Iced Caramelised Macadamia Oat Shaken Espresso from today (Thursday February 29). In addition, customers who bring their own reusable cup to store will receive 25p off their drink.