Reality starJax Taylor has admitted he was using enough cocaine to ‘kill a small horse’ following his divorce from ex-wife Brittany Cartwright.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vanderpump Rules TV personality, aged 45, has been speaking out about the impact the end of his five year marriage had on him, months after his former spouse - who also appeared alongside him on Vanderpump Rules - officially filed for divorce.

The decline of their relationship, which first came to an end in February 2024, was shown in Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley.

Speaking to UsWeekly, Jax revealed that the pair split due his growing addiction to cocaine at that time. "I was in my house by myself for months. I wasn’t eating; I was drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse - I went on a full-on tear,” he said.

He continued to say that he hit "rock bottom" after Cartwright, age 35, told him she wanted to end their marriage. Their relationship had become strained, he said, as she struggled to cope with his drug addiction. Reflecting on his substance abuse, the reality star went on: "The devil on my shoulder was louder than that angel on my shoulder."

He also said that he spent so much money on the illegal substance that he "could probably buy a house" with the total amount that he spent. He went on to explain that his estranged wife leaving him was the wake-up call he needed to go to rehab and get clean.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have separated and Cartwright has now officially filed for divorce. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Wrangler

Last month, Jax said that he had been to rehab twice. At the same time, Brittany said she was "skeptical" about his ability to get clean, but said she was pleased her ex had admitted he had a problem."

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years. I've tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical.” She added: "His behaviours are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."

The estranged couple share four-year-old son Cruz, who was born on April 12 2021. Brittany said Cruz has been drastically affected by her dad’s addiction, but she hopes her ex-husband will be able to become "a better person" for his sake.

Cartwright and Taylor had been together for nine years overall and married for five. Their relationship had seen many ups and downs, however. The pair first separated in 2017, two years after they first started dating, when it was revealed that Taylor had cheated on Cartwright with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers.

They got engaged in 2018, and married at the Kentucky Castle in the Cartwright's home state the following June before welcomed their son Cruz on April 12 2021. Cartwright said she previously “stuck by him” through their difficult times, but said continuous fighting in front of their young son was the final straw which caused her to end the relationshop for good.