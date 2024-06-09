Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyson Fury’s rematch against Oleksandr Usyk prompts concerns about the strain it is having on his marriage to Paris, according to insiders.

That’s according to an insider speaking to Heat Magazine, who has revealed that Paris Fury, the matriarch of “At Home with the Furys” had reservations about the first heavyweight bout between the pair.

"She had all these worries – not to mention anger – about Tyson doing the first fight, which she’s had to put aside to focus on making sure he doesn’t spiral after his defeat,” the insider stated, referencing Tyson Fury’s battles with bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and substance abuse. “So, to have to go through another cycle of that if there’s a rematch, she’s dreading it,"

“She begged him not to do the first fight. They had blazing rows about it and, in the end, she couldn’t even be there to watch it because she knew what would likely happen – and what would come afterwards."

Tyson and Paris Fury pose for a picture together in Saudi Arabia back in October. Credit: @parisfury1 on Instagram

As many viewers of the married couple’s Netflix series saw, Paris has been a continued rock throughout Tyson’s career, through his high points and carrying him through his low points. But, as the insider also revealed, Paris doesn’t think that she can shoulder the emotional burden should Tyson fall to Usyk once again - leading to the end of their marriage.

"Paris knows she has to focus on taking care of him and guiding him through this dark patch. This is where her battles begin; because it’s not just about having to take care of Tyson – there’s the whole family. It will all fall on her shoulders. She worries they won’t survive this.”

“That’s what’s making her angry – he’s the fighter, but it’s her who is actually battling every day."