The 21 couples on this rich list are all well known for being deeply committed to each other - but also for excelling in their field and being very well remunerated for it, as well as gaining vast celebrity.
On the list are actors and musicians, but also chat show hosts and businesspeople who have found fame through their exploits. Of course there will be many couples not included, but within the list are some of the most famous people in the world.
1. Salma Hayek ($200m) and Francois-Henri Pinault ($7bn)
Salma Hayek has been one of Hollywood's biggest names for more than 20 years, appearing not just in blockbusters but art house triumphs. Having also moved into producing, she is a major player. Her husband is less famous but as the CEO of Kering, which owns Balenciaga, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, has a public profile. He is one of the wealthiest men in the world | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty
2. Jay Z and Beyoncé ($2.6bn)
The ultimate power couple. Celebritynetworth.com puts Jay-Z at £2bn and Beyoncé at $600m, but both are huge earners, having sold more than 100m records each, and raking in cash through tours and Jay-Z's Roc Nation (and its spin-off companies). | AFP via Getty Images
3. Holly Valance ($20m) and Nick Candy ($2bn)
She's the Aussie soap actress-turned-pop star-turned actress again who was huge in the noughties. He's a property developer responsible for London's One Hyde Park, arguably the most exclusive building in the world. Now he has become treasurer of the Reform Party and she is unafraid to comment on current affairs, don't be surprised to see their stock - literally and metaphorically - continue to rise | Getty Images
4. Taylor Swift ($1.5bn) and Travis Kelce ($90m)
The power couple of the last 18 months, Swift owned 2023 and 2024 with the Eras tour and became a billionaire in May last year, estimates Celebritynetworth.com. While her album and tour revenue is phenomenal, what's not to be overlooked are the number of endorsements she has made over the years, including AT&T, CoverGirl, Verizon Wireless, Diet Coke, Keds, AirAsia, Qantas, Sony Electronics, Target, and Capital One. Kelce, a tight end who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, is hardly badly off himself. Paid a reported $17m a year, he's worth $90m in all. | Getty Images