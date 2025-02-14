4 . Taylor Swift ($1.5bn) and Travis Kelce ($90m)

The power couple of the last 18 months, Swift owned 2023 and 2024 with the Eras tour and became a billionaire in May last year, estimates Celebritynetworth.com. While her album and tour revenue is phenomenal, what's not to be overlooked are the number of endorsements she has made over the years, including AT&T, CoverGirl, Verizon Wireless, Diet Coke, Keds, AirAsia, Qantas, Sony Electronics, Target, and Capital One. Kelce, a tight end who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, is hardly badly off himself. Paid a reported $17m a year, he's worth $90m in all. | Getty Images