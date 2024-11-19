Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As well as being known as an Australian radio personality Alan Jones, 83, used to manage the Wallabies national rugby union team and was also a political speechwriter.

According to the BBC, broadcaster Alan Jones “was taken into custody at his Sydney apartment early on Monday morning, as detectives from the New South Wales (NSW) Police Child Abuse Squad searched the harbour-front property and seized electronic devices.”

The BBC also reported that the 83-year old “now faces 24 charges over alleged incidents between 2001 and 2019, including 11 counts of aggravated indecent assault.

“All the charges, except two of common assault, are sex offences.”

NSW Police’s Michael Fitzgerald said: “I wish to commend the victims and their bravery in coming forward. (They) have now got the ability to have a voice. This is what they’ve been asking for.”

Veteran radio host Alan Jones charged with sexually abusing eight people. : Radio host Alan Jones (R) speaks at the launch of cricketer Shane Warne's latest DVD "King of Spin" at the King of Sport, Rebel Shop December 7, 2004 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Who is Alan Jones?

In 2020, Alan Jones revealed that he was retiring after a 35-year career after doctor’s advice. He was the top-rating talkback breakfast radio presenter in Sydney and he told his listeners in 2020 that “We are living in the world of coronavirus.” He also said: “The most repeated statement we hear is ‘we must listen to the experts’. Well, the experts are telling me in no uncertain terms, and not for the first time I might add, ‘continuing with the present workload is seriously detrimental to your health’.

“I have listened to the experts and I am taking this opportunity to indicate to my radio family that I will be retiring from radio at the end of this month.”

Reuters reported that “A well-known conservative "shock jock", listeners knew Jones for his sharp questions and equally sharp tongue. In 2019, he said then Prime Minister Scott Morrison should give his then New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern a "few backhanders" and "shove a sock down her throat" because of her views on climate change.

“Jones has faced defamation lawsuits many times.”