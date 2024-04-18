Actor Warwick Davis pays touching tribute to wife Samantha Davis following her death aged 53
Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis has made a touching tribute to his wife Samantha after it was confirmed that she had died at the age of 53.
In a statement to the BBC, the actor and quiz show host confirmed his wife’s passing, revealing that she had passed away on March 24. A cause of death was not confirmed, however Davis said that his wife’s mobility had reduced in recent years. He said: "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs." The couple met on the set of the 1988 Disney film Willow and married three years later. He added: "She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."
Davis described Sammy - his nickname for his wife - as his “most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career”. Samantha starred alongside her husband in multiple projects throughout the years, including 1989’s Through The Dragon’s Eye, and in the final instalment of the Harry Potter franchise in 2010.
He added: "With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3."
The couple’s children, Harrison and Annabelle also released a tribute to their late mother. Annabelle, 27, has followed her parents’ into the acting world, taking up roles in CBBC’s The Dumping Ground and Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.
They said: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives. Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers.” Outside of the entertainment world, Samantha and her husband founded the Little People UK charity in 2012, which aims to help people with dwarfism and their families to cope with the condition. Davis said of his wife: "She was passionate about helping people, without judgment. She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear.”
