A fundraiser in memory of Scottish boxing champion Willie Limond has been launched by the opponent he was due to come up against in a comeback match next month.

Limond died at the age of 45 after being found unresponsive in his car on Saturday, April 6 following a suspected seizure. He was transferred to University Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, near Glasgow, where he was in a coma for nine days.

His son, Jake, confirmed his father’s passing in a statement on social media yesterday. The statement read: "My dad passed away in the early hours of the morning around 3am. He fought on for near enough ten days. Warrior. Love you da." The Commonwealth champion boxer had been due to battle Joe Laws in a comeback match, due to take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on May 3. The day he was found unresponsive in his car, he was due to appear at a public training session in preparation for the fight.

Laws has now launched a GoFundMe in memory of what would have been his upcoming opponent, with the boxer saying he was “absolutely devastated” by the news of Limond’s passing. He said: “He was a former world champion and just wanted to make a better life for his family.”

Laws, who has raised more than £4,000 at the time of writing, added that the money would go towards giving him “the send off he deserves”. Laws also said that any money left over from the fundraiser would go towards Limond’s two son to help fund their own boxing career. He said: “The Limond name lives on go make your old man proud.” Tributes poured in from the boxing community following the news of the highly-regarded boxer’s passing. Amir Khan, who fought Glasgow-born Limond in a high-profile Commonwealth title match in 2007, said: “My thoughts go out to his family, and if there is anything I can help with or support, please get in touch with me and my team. It’s a sad day for boxing, he was a champion, a great boxer and a great person.”

A statement from Limond’s own boxing gym St Andrew’s Sporting Club read: “Everyone at St Andrew’s Sporting Club are shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of our friend, Willie Limond. Willie was not only a legend of the sport, but an infectious character who will be greatly missed by us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake, Drew, Macy and the rest of the Limond family at this time.”

