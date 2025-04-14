Warwick Davis and wife Samantha Davis - he has spoken out as an inquest into her death gets under way. | Getty

Actor Warwick Davis and his family are bracing themselves for “difficult next chapter” as the inquest in to the death of his beloved wife Samantha is set to begin.

Ms Davis, who was also an actress, died aged 53 at University College Hospital in London on March 24 last year.

Her family hope that her inquest, which is due to take place at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on Monday, will “at last provide us with answers” as trying to come to terms with her death has been “incredibly difficult”.

Warwick Davis, known for his roles in Star Wars and the Harry Potter films, dedicated his Bafta film fellowship award to Ms Davis during an emotional tribute at the ceremony in February.

The couple met during the filming of 1988 fantasy movie Willow, in which he had a starring role as the hero Willow Ufgood. They married in 1991 and have two children.

The family have instructed lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to support them through the inquest.

In a statement released through their solicitors ahead of the hearing, the family said: “We know that the resilience and strength Sammy instilled in all of us will guide us through this difficult next chapter.

“Her love, support, and determination is a legacy we want to continue. ‘Sammy’s Helping Hands fund’, which was set up in her honour, has already had a huge impact on young people in the dwarfism community, and will continue to support families all over the UK moving forwards.

“The last year and trying to come to terms with Samantha’s death has been incredibly difficult. However, we hope that the inquest will at last provide us with answers. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kindness and well-wishes to us all.”

In February, Davis dedicated his Bafta film fellowship award to his late wife with an emotional tribute.

He said “life has been pretty tough” since she died, and “she was always so supportive of my career, encouraging me to grab every opportunity with both hands”.

He added: “Thanks to the support of our wonderful children I’ve been able to continue working and engaging in life.”

Warwick Davis rose to fame as an 11-year old after being cast as an Ewok in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi. He reprised the role Willow Ufgood in a 2022 Disney+ series.

Together with Samantha, he co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families. The pair also starred together in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, where Samantha played a goblin.

He played Professor Flitwick in all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise and also portrayed the Gringotts Wizarding Bank goblin Griphook.