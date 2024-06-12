Wayne Lineker knocked unconscious defending female friend in Ibiza attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wayne Lineker was knocked unconscious while trying to protect a friend in Ibiza

Wayne Lineker, brother of football legend Gary Lineker, was knocked unconscious while trying to protect a female friend during a night out. The incident occurred at 4am outside Eden Bar in Ibiza when Wayne, 62, was punched by a man. Video footage released by the Sun captures Wayne raising his arm in defence before being struck, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness for at least six minutes. Witnesses described seeing blood pouring from his mouth.

The altercation began when the aggressor and his friends started harassing Wayne’s female companion, who is in her 20s. As Wayne attempted to leave in a taxi, the man and his group confronted him, closing the taxi door and then attacking him. The attacker and his friends fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Welsh student who witnessed the incident described the scene as "horrible," noting that Wayne appeared lifeless at one point and was barely responsive when he regained consciousness. The police arrived but left shortly after without significant action. Wayne eventually left the scene in a taxi about an hour later.

On social media, Wayne shared a video of himself with the female friend involved in the incident, captioned, "Bunny's back," and also posted birthday wishes to his son Freddie.

Wayne Lineker was knocked unconscious while trying to protect a friend in Ibiza | Getty

Wayne is the younger sibling to Gary. He is well-known for owning the popular Ocean Beach club in Ibiza, which attracts numerous celebrities including football stars like Jack Grealish. Wayne frequently shares photos on social media featuring famous faces and partygoers at his venues.

He began his nightlife business in 1988 with the creation of Lineker’s Bar, a chain of sports bars. These bars now have locations in Costa del Sol, Majorca, Puerto Banus, and Ibiza. Wayne, who also appeared on the show Celebs Go Dating, has an estimated net worth of around £30 million and boasts over a million Instagram followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad