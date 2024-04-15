Zara McDermott is fronting another BBC Three documentary, ‘Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island’. Photo by Getty Images.

‘Love Island’ star Zara McDermott is to present another hard-hitting BBC Three documentary - this time finding out how Spanish island Ibiza became known as a party island.

The reality TV star has previously delved into the impact TikTok had on the investigation in to the killings of four university students and also rexamined the tragic death of Gaia Pope in two other BBC Three documentaries. She has also fronted BBC TV shows on subjects such as revenge porn, rape culture in UK schools, and the rise of young people who experience eating disorders.

In this new documentary, set to air later this week, the former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant will look to expose the secrets of the trade as she goes behind the scenes of Ibiza's biggest and most glamorous parties.

The show is called ‘Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island’. But, what exactly will it be about, and when can you watch it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is ‘Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island’ about?

In the documentary McDermott explores the Ibiza’s economy, with access to luxury clubs, yachts and villas, as well as the local police, undercover detectives and emergency medics. She will also look into the reputation of the island and the struggle to attract more of a prestigious clientele.

McDermott, aged 27, first visited Ibiza in 2019 and fell in love with the island, which has become known as a must-visit party destination for young people. She has since returned to visit as a tourist and reveller on many occasions, but she wants to see how it works.

In the first episode, she meets Wayne Lineker, Gary's little brother who has made it rich by providing clubbers with a day club pool party. She will also look into how the hotspot works over the course of one summer.

In the second episode, McDermott gets a closer look at how social media is changing crime. Along with a police team from St Josep, she attends a robbery of a high end villa at knife-point.

When the show was first announced back in July 2023, she explained: "I’ll be discovering what makes Ibiza tick and finding out what the future might hold for this ever changing island. As the 'Instagram effect' makes Ibiza the place to be seen for more and more young Brits I’m keen to explore how the island operates and deals with the challenges this poses."

When can you watch ‘Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island’?

The documentary will be shown in two parts. The first part will air on BBC Three on Sunday (April 21) and the second instalment will be broadcast a day later, (Monday April 22). Both parts of the factual series will air at 9pm and finish at 9.45pm.

You can watch the documentary live on TV or BBC iPlayer. You can also watch later at a time to suit yourself on BBC iPlayer.