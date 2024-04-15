Steve Wright's BBC Radio 2 Pick of the Pops replacement revealed as Mark Goodier

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds have announced who will be taking over Pick of the Pops following the death of Steve Wright. The veteran radio host passed away in February, with an inquest into his death still ongoing.

The popular Saturday afternoon show will now be presented by Mark Goodier. The radio presenter will be picking up right where Wright left off and will continue to count down two charts from two different weeks from the past seven decades.

Goodier, who was friends with Wright for “almost 40 years”, has shared that he wished his appointment was in “happier circumstances”. Wright’s death at age 69 shocked both fans and colleagues. The host had presented Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades, and had become synonymous with BBC radio.

What has Mark Goodier said?

Speaking ahead of his new role Goodier said: “It’s an honour to host the iconic Pick of the Pops, although I wish it were in happier circumstances as I was friends with Steve for almost 40 years.” He continued: “I can’t wait to reminisce with Radio 2 listeners as we revisit two years in their lives, playing some of the best records ever made.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 added: “Mark is a brilliant broadcaster with a particular passion for chart countdowns, so I’m delighted he’s making a welcome return to Radio 2 in the prestigious Pick of the Pops slot, to complete our new weekend presenting line-up following the loss of our friend and colleague, Steve. I would also like to thank Gary Davies for presenting Pick of the Pops across these past weeks, in addition to hosting the weekly, must-listen edition of his Sounds of the 80s show each Saturday night.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that from June, Michael Ball will take over to present Love Songs with Michael Ball from 9 to 11am,whilst Paddy McGuinness will host a new Sunday show from 11am to 1pm as Michael moves to the earlier time.

