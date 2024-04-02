Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrated singer Michael Ball is to present the new Sunday Love Songs show on BBC Radio 2, it was announced earlier today. The West End star, who currently presents on Sundays from 11am, will host “Love Songs with Michael Ball” from 9am to 11am from June, the broadcaster has announced.

Knowing the size of the shoes he is about to occupy after the death of the great Steven Wright, Ball admits that “Steve made Love Songs ‘appointment to listen’ radio. “I’m beyond excited and more than a little nervous to be tasked with the chance to continue with his extraordinary legacy.”

“Beautiful, moving, relaxing and uplifting music to lift the soul on a Sunday morning, coupled with the stories, suggestions, requests and precious memories from you, the listener, will ensure that this won’t be just MY show, but OUR show. I hope you will join us as we continue to share the love.”

Currently, Nicki Chapman has been filling in hosting the slot since the death of Steven Wright in February 2024 at the age of 69. Wright was the long-time host of the show on BBC Radio 2 and even continued to present it after stepping down from his weekday afternoon show in September 2022.

Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness will host a new Sunday show from 11am-1pm from June when Ball moves to the earlier time to front Love Songs. He will broadcast the show from Salford as part of the BBC’s bid to better reflect, represent and serve all audiences around the country.