Steven Wright | Nicki Chapman to sit in on the late radio host’s BBC Radio 2 show; is she the new host?
The BBC has announced that Radio 2’s Sunday Love Songs, once presented by the late Steven Wright, will be hosted this weekend by “Escape to the Country” host Nicki Chapman. The 57-year-old has been a regular stand-in host for the broadcaster but is set to step into perhaps her biggest “stand-in” role to date.
A familiar voice on BBC Radio 2, Chapman has filled in for Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show and Vanessa Feltz on "Early Breakfast," before Feltz left the radio station. However radio wasn’t her starting point in the industry - she started as a Promotions Assistant at MCA Records at the young age of 21, quickly rising through the ranks, eventually assuming the role of Head of Promotions at RCA.
It was here that she crossed paths with Simon Cowell, making a bold move to secure her desired position by expressing her unwavering commitment. In partnership with Nick Godwyn, she co-founded the renowned Brilliant! PR company, managing a roster of iconic artists including Billie Piper, Amy Winehouse, Spice Girls, and many more.
Chapman's career reached new heights when she joined Simon Fuller's management company 19 Entertainment as Creative Director, overseeing the careers of esteemed acts like Annie Lennox, Will Young, and S Club 7. However, it was her role as a judge on popular television series like “Popstars” and” Pop Idol” that propelled her to household fame.
Is Nicki Chapman taking over the Sunday Love Songs show?
Nicki Chapman will be taking over the 9-11am slot of the show from Sunday, February 25 until Easter. However, she has not been announced as the permanent host of the show. The position will be difficult to fill as Wright has been presenting the show since 1996.
There are reports that Davina McCall, Michael Ball, and Graham Norton have been considered for the role to step into Wright's shoes.
