Who will be joining Lauren Laverne on this weekend's episode of BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs" (Credit: Getty Images)

Tuning in to BBC Radio 4 over the weekend wouldn't be complete without indulging in the timeless charm of Desert Island Discs, hosted by Lauren Laverne. As the show unfolds, guests are transported to the imaginary setting of a desert island, tasked with selecting eight cherished audio recordings that serve as musical memoirs of their lives.

These carefully curated pieces offer a window into the soul of each guest, with snippets played throughout the program to illuminate their personal narratives. Towards the finale, guests are faced with the daunting task of singling out one recording that holds the utmost significance to them.

But the journey doesn't stop there. In addition to their musical choices, guests are automatically bestowed with the Complete Works of Shakespeare and a religious or philosophical text, providing intellectual sustenance during their hypothetical isolation. However, the quest for companionship doesn't end with literature. Each guest is also tasked with selecting a third book to keep them company on their deserted island.

Yet, amidst the contemplation of music and literature, Desert Island Discs introduces a playful twist with the selection of a luxury item. While initially constrained by strict rules set by the show's creator, Roy Plomley, the definition of luxury has evolved over time. From the whimsical inclusion of Princess Michael of Kent's pet cat to John Cleese's unconventional choice of a deceased and stuffed Michael Palin, the show embraces creative interpretations, adding a touch of whimsy to the desert island fantasy.

Who is this weekend’s Desert Island Discs guest?

British costume designer Sandy Powell poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 19, 2023. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)

Born in the bustling city of London in 1960, Sandy Powell's journey into the world of costume design was sparked by her early upbringing in the vibrant neighbourhoods of Brixton and Clapham. With a father employed in the casino industry and a mother working as a secretary, Powell's childhood was imbued with a blend of creativity and practicality that would shape her future endeavours.

From a young age, Powell demonstrated a keen interest in the arts, fueled by her mother's guidance in sewing on a Singer sewing machine. Drawing inspiration from her surroundings, she sketched clothes, designed outfits for her dolls, and eventually ventured into creating her own garments, laying the groundwork for her future career in costume design.

After attending Sydenham High School, Powell pursued her passion for the arts by enrolling in an art foundation course at Saint Martin's School of Art. It was here that she forged lasting connections, including a friendship with Lea Anderson, who would become a collaborator in the world of dance and choreography. Though she left her BA studies in theatre design at the Central School of Art and Design after two years, Powell's creative journey was just beginning.

Powell's foray into costume design commenced in the early 1980s when she crossed paths with esteemed filmmaker Derek Jarman, embarking on a fruitful collaboration that would shape her career. From designing costumes for Jarman's productions to venturing into music videos, Powell's talent and versatility began to garner attention within the industry.

In 1992, Powell garnered widespread acclaim for her work on Sally Potter's period drama "Orlando," earning her first Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design. This milestone marked the beginning of a prolific career that would see Powell collaborate with esteemed directors such as Neil Jordan, Martin Scorsese, and Kenneth Branagh.

Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Powell's star continued to rise, with dual nominations at the 71st Academy Awards for her work on "Velvet Goldmine" and "Shakespeare in Love." Her ability to infuse historical dramas with contemporary flair earned her critical acclaim and cemented her reputation as a master of her craft.

In the years that followed, Powell's collaborations with Martin Scorsese on films such as "Gangs of New York" and "The Aviator" further solidified her status as one of the industry's leading costume designers. Her meticulous attention to detail and knack for storytelling through costume earned her numerous accolades, including multiple Academy Awards and BAFTA Awards.

In 2018, Powell made history with her third dual nominations at the 91st Academy Awards for her work on "The Favourite" and "Mary Poppins Returns," further cementing her legacy as one of the most decorated costume designers in Hollywood.

