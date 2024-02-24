Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you consider yourself a huge fan of the Channel 5 show All Creatures Great and Small, I have some fantastic news for you all. Channel 5 have revealed that they have commissioned not only series 5 of the show, but series 6 too. If that wasn’t exciting enough, there will also be Christmas Specials. Yes, I know Christmas 2024 seems a long way away at the moment, but they will definitely be something to look forward to.

So, can we expect for familiar cast members to return? The answer to this is an emphatic yes. Nicholas Ralph will be returning as vet James Herriot, Samuel West will once again be playing the part of his mentor, Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley will once again be starring as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hll. As for the part of Helen Herriot, this will once again be played by Rachel Shenton.

Patricia Hodge will be returning as Mrs Pumphrey, Callum Woodhouse will once again be starring as Tristan Franon and James Anthony-Rose will be starring as Richard Carmody. The series will be on location again in Yorkshire.

Paul Testar, who is the Commissioning Editor for Drama at Channel 5 commented about the return of All Creatures Great and Small and said: “We’re so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series. The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot’s unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter.”

When will series 5 and 6 be on our screens?