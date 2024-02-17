Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All Creatures Great and Small has been captivating the hearts and minds of fans around the world with its heart-warming storylines and depictions of the Yorkshire Dales.

The Channel 5 reboot kicked off in 2020, with a new series airing every year in autumn since, along with an annual Christmas special. It has entertained audiences around the world, with the finale for season 4 due to air for US audiences on PBS on Sunday February 18.

The drama is based on the novels of the same name by real-life Yorkshire vet Alf Wight, who wrote under the pen name James Herriot. A museum dedicated to his work in Thirsk has seen a surge of international visitors due to the success of the Channel 5 series. Here's everything you need to know about how you can visit it.

What is the World of James Herriot Museum about?

The World of James Herriot Museum is dedicated to telling the story about the life of Yorkshire vet and author, Alf Wight, who wrote under the pseudonym James Herriot. His books depicting his life as the village vet took off, with the BBC first adapting them into a series in the 1970s.

Marketing director of the museum, John Gallery, told The Yorkshire Post that the museum had seen an increase in international visitors since the Channel 5 reboot of All Creatures Great and Small.

Gallery said: "A lot of people, especially overseas visitors, get the feeling this is the England that they recognise. Lots of people want to come and see it and his books created a major input of tourism and benefit to Thirsk and the greater North Yorkshire area.

“Since 2022 we’ve seen a most significant rise [in international visitors], it started rising that year and that was the first year [All Creatures Great and Small] was shown in America. [In 2023] we had a bigger rise and this year we’re expecting an even bigger [increase] because we’ve got the highest number of advanced pre-booked groups from overseas this year than we’ve ever had.”

How can I get tickets to the All Creatures Great and Small museum?

Tickets available for the All Creatures Great and Small museum are available to purchase on their website here. Adult tickets cost £8.50, whilst it is £5 for a child. The visit is self-guided, with the museum recommending you allow yourself 90-minutes to enjoy what's on offer. For those buying tickets online remember to take your email receipt with you as proof of purchase.

Will there be a season 5 of All Creatures Great and Small?

There has not been an official confirmation that the series is renewed for a fifth season as of yet. However, at the TV Choice Awards, presenter Jules Hudson took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself with Nicholas Ralph. The caption hinted at a new series, stating: "Always love catching up with this lovely guy, @nicholasralph_ AKA James Herriot. And thrilled to hear there’s even more All Creatures Great and Small to come. Can’t wait!" This has led to fans speculating that a fifth series is on the horizon. If that's the case it's expected filming will take place in spring, with the series hopefully dropping in autumn 2024.

Mr Gallery is also expecting a fifth season, explaining: "It’s likely they are going to do season five this spring," he said. "They usually film in the spring to early summer, post production in the summer and they broadcast in the autumn. In January they broadcast across all 50 states in America. We’re hoping that the series will continue. We think there will be another two, so that will take us into 2026, hopefully they might do a further one. The BBC did it for 12 years because all of the stories are there."

