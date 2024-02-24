Graham Norton has announced he will be leaving his Virgin Radio weekend show tomorrow (BBC)

Graham Norton, the beloved weekend presenter of Virgin Radio, has revealed his departure from the station's weekend show. Since January 2021, he has graced the airwaves, following in the footsteps of Chris Evans from the BBC.

Surprising listeners with the news during his first link on Saturday morning, Graham announced that his upcoming show tomorrow will mark his final weekend appearance. The revelation has left his co-host Maria McErlane pondering the implications for her future at the station, hinting at an uncertain path ahead.

Although no explicit reason has been provided for Graham's departure, speculation swirls that he may be considered as a replacement for Steve Wright on Radio 2's Sunday Love Songs.

Norton has had as much a history in radio as he has on television. Beginning in the early 1990s on BBC Radio 4, Norton's witty and irreverent style quickly garnered attention, leading to his role as a weekday mid-morning host on Virgin Radio in 2001. Returning to BBC Radio 2 in 2004 and 2013, Norton's Saturday morning shows became a staple for audiences, showcasing his versatility through a blend of music, comedy, and celebrity interviews.