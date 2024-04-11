Steve Wright inquest: Coroner issues update on BBC Radio 2 presenter who died in February
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coroners looking into the death of beloved BBC Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright have updated us on their progress.
The radio DJ died age 69 in February, just two days after last being on air (11 February). Wright presented Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades, and had become synonymous with BBC radio. Confirming his death in a statement, his family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.
“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.”
Following his death, Metropolitan Police have been preparing a report for the coroner so that an inquest can take place. The purpose of an inquest is to determine exactly how someone died. The Met Police has described the presenter's death as "unexpected" but it is not being treated as suspicious.
A cause of death was not disclosed by his family, so the nature of Wright's death will not be apparent until the inquest is concluded. Journalists and fans of Wright’s legendary radio tenure have been keeping a close eye on the Westminster Coroner’s Court listings, but at the time of publication no date has been set for the inquest to be held.
After being approached by National World, the coroner’s office has confirmed that the investigation into Wright’s death is still ongoing.
Appearing on the Behind The Scenes with Colin Edmonds podcast, Wright’s friend Mark Wells said "he had been more ill than he had been letting on". “Steve told me he had a heart operation about 14 or 15 months ago after he finished Steve Wright in the Afternoon on Radio 2," Wells added.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.