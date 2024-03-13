Steve Wright’s success was founded on his relaxed, everyman persona. (Picture: Ian West/PA Wire)

The death of fellow BBC radio presenter Steve Wright hit home harder than for most for Jo Whiley.

Whiley, 58, was rocked by the deaths of both Wright and Simon Willis - another of her colleagues. Now, spurred on by their memory, the BBC Radio 2 DJ has made a number of major changes to her lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Telegraph, the mum-of-four has adpoted a number of new habits, including exercising more, cutting out sugar and drinking less alcohol.

She said: "All our big players we used to hang out with have died. So we have to be the party hosts because we have all the kids of all the people who have died coming to our place. That's a real downer but it's the actual truth.

"They were the ones we used to go out and do an awful lot of fun stuff with, so all of a sudden you're like, ‘Now what do we do?' Honestly, it was a ridiculous phase of everyone disappearing within a very short space of time.

BBC radio DJ Jo Whiley

"You have your routine, ‘it’s Friday night so everybody will probably come round.’ And you’re just waiting, looking at the door, going, ‘oh no, he’s not coming round, no he’s dead, he’s not coming round any more’. So you have to fill your time - you still miss them like crazy but you have to work really hard at changing your life to fill those massive gaping holes that they’ve left. It’s been quite a tough two or three years, in that respect."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad