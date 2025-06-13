Westlife have issued a major health update for band member Mark Feehily months after he pulled out of shows amid ongoing health concerns.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band took to social media to share that they will be heading out on the road in 2026 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Westlife. They said in a statement: “We would like to take this opportunity to share some very important news with you all.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 25th anniversary celebrations... On the 9th February 2001 we kicked off our first ever world tour at the Newcastle Arena. Who would have thought we would still be here 25 years later?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westlife have confirmed that member Mark Feehily will not join them for 25th anniversary celebration plans following a major health battle for the star | Getty Images

“We have no many exciting plans to share with you very soon which will include new music, an album, special shows and many, many more surprises along the way.”

However, in a disappointing note for fans, Westlife confirmed that band member Mark Feehily will not be joining the band for the celebrations. It comes months after he pulled out of their US tour after he developed life-threatening sepsis, which in turn caused him to develop a series of other health issues.

Westlife said in their statement: “Sadly, Mark will be unable to join the celebrations. We hope he can join us back on stage when he is ready and able. He sends his love and positivity to you all as always.”

Westlife's Mark Feehily said he is stepping down from the band to focus on his recovery | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Speaking at the time of pulling out of the US tour dates in February 2024, Mark revealed the extent of his health episode. He said: “It actually all started 3.5 years ago in August 2020 when I had surgery. Within a few days of this surgery I was in severe pain and was rushed into A&E.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I eventually ended that awful day in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) where I was informed that due to a complication with the surgery, I had developed severe sepsis, a life-threatening infection that would require immediate emergency surgery to rectify the problem and basically save my life.

"I spent the next few months in hospital. It was during lockdown. For months, due to strict Covid restrictions, I was not allowed any visitors including my fiance and my then 10-month-old daughter. It was physically and mentally a very difficult time, not to mention traumatic, having to spend so long in ICU. I was eventually discharged from hospital in December 2020 but I have had ongoing medical problems as a result of it all."

The 45-year-old, who joined Westlife when the band formed in 1998, added that his health deteriorated again in 2021 when he developed pneumonia, leading to him missing even more shows, this time on Westlife’s 2022 Wild Dreams Tour. He then developed a “very large incisional hernia”, that required him to undergo his fourth major surgery since 2020.

Mark said at the time: "That surgery took place recently and thankfully it went according to plan but with that, my recovery must now become my absolute priority at this time."