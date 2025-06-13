Mark Feehily health update: Westlife confirm he won't join band for new 25th anniversary shows after major health battle
The band took to social media to share that they will be heading out on the road in 2026 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Westlife. They said in a statement: “We would like to take this opportunity to share some very important news with you all.
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 25th anniversary celebrations... On the 9th February 2001 we kicked off our first ever world tour at the Newcastle Arena. Who would have thought we would still be here 25 years later?
“We have no many exciting plans to share with you very soon which will include new music, an album, special shows and many, many more surprises along the way.”
However, in a disappointing note for fans, Westlife confirmed that band member Mark Feehily will not be joining the band for the celebrations. It comes months after he pulled out of their US tour after he developed life-threatening sepsis, which in turn caused him to develop a series of other health issues.
Westlife said in their statement: “Sadly, Mark will be unable to join the celebrations. We hope he can join us back on stage when he is ready and able. He sends his love and positivity to you all as always.”
Speaking at the time of pulling out of the US tour dates in February 2024, Mark revealed the extent of his health episode. He said: “It actually all started 3.5 years ago in August 2020 when I had surgery. Within a few days of this surgery I was in severe pain and was rushed into A&E.
"I eventually ended that awful day in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) where I was informed that due to a complication with the surgery, I had developed severe sepsis, a life-threatening infection that would require immediate emergency surgery to rectify the problem and basically save my life.
"I spent the next few months in hospital. It was during lockdown. For months, due to strict Covid restrictions, I was not allowed any visitors including my fiance and my then 10-month-old daughter. It was physically and mentally a very difficult time, not to mention traumatic, having to spend so long in ICU. I was eventually discharged from hospital in December 2020 but I have had ongoing medical problems as a result of it all."
The 45-year-old, who joined Westlife when the band formed in 1998, added that his health deteriorated again in 2021 when he developed pneumonia, leading to him missing even more shows, this time on Westlife’s 2022 Wild Dreams Tour. He then developed a “very large incisional hernia”, that required him to undergo his fourth major surgery since 2020.
Mark said at the time: "That surgery took place recently and thankfully it went according to plan but with that, my recovery must now become my absolute priority at this time."
