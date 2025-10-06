Taylor Swift visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (October 6) as she continues the promo tour for The Life Of A Showgirl.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Swift is celebrating the release of her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl, which was finally made available to fans on Friday, October 3. The album shot straight to the top of charts on Spotify and Apple Music, with millions tuning into the new tracks.

While the album is already a success, Taylor is still out promoting the new record. She made a show-stopping appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (October 3), where she spilled all the details about The Life Of A SHowgirl, as well as her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her next stop on the promo tour is in the States, as she takes a trip to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Here’s everything you need to know to tune into the show.

Taylor Swift is continuing her promotion of The Life Of A Showgirl with an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. | AFP via Getty Images

What time is Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

Taylor Swift will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6. The episode will air at 11.35pm PT/10.35pm ET (3.35am UK time).

US viewers can catch the episode when it broadcasts live on NBC. Episodes are also added to streaming service Peacock the next day.

For UK viewers it’s a little more complicated. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon does air on Sky Comedy and NOW TV, but there usually is a delay of at least a week in between episodes. At the time of writing, there is no scheduled broadcast of the latest batch of episodes.

Clips from the interview are likely to be shared on social media for those who are not able to tune into the live broadcast.