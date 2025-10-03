Taylor Swift is appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote her new album The Life Of A Showgirl.

Swifties don’t need to be told that Taylor Swift’s new album The Life Of A Showgirl is out and I am sure there are many of them who will be attending a Taylor Swift Listening Party in the UK tonight. There will also be undoubtedly looking forward to seeing the megastar appear on The Graham Norton Show tonight.

Taylor Swift last appeared on The Graham Norton show back in October 2022 and it’s fair to say quite a few things have changed in her life since then! Aside from her music, the most monumental change has to be her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, the couple recently got engaged in August.

On August 26, Taylor Swift showed photographs of Travis Kelce proposing to her on Instagram, along with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” The post has so far been liked by 37 million people, and they include the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Taylor Swift will be appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith and actor Domhnall Gleeson. As if that wasn’t enough of a star studded line up, Lewis Capaldi will be performing his new single Something in the Heavens.

What is Taylor Swift wearing on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

As well as showing off her new engagement ring, Taylor Swift also dazzles in a bejewelled LBD, but this is no ordinary LBD, it is a velvet David Koma dress featuring a crystal-embroidered choker neckline. As for the cost, be prepared. It will set you back £1,560 and is available on Farfetch.

How to get Taylor Swift’s velvet crystal-embroidered designer dress on the high street

It is not only Swifties who want to emulate her fashion style, but a lot of women worldwide. For those of you who love the idea of a similar dress, but don’t have a cool £1, 560 to spare, I have found some high street alternatives so you don’t have to. There is a Lipsy Black Crystal Trim Long Sleeve Lantern Mini Dress, reduced to £64, but only available in a size eight, available at Next.

The Graham Norton Show will air at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The episode will be available to watch on catch-up in the UK on BBC iPlayer after it broadcasts live on television.