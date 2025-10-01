Taylor Swift releases her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday October 3.

The countdown has well and truly begun for Swifites worldwide as they get ready for Taylor Swift to release her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday October 3. On August 14, the news of Taylor Swift’s album was shared on her Instagram page and the message read: “And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥

“Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift

📸: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.”

A week ago, another announcement was shared on Taylor’s Instagram which read: “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl ❤️‍🔥

Taylor Swift: The Life of a Showgirl Listening Party, what is it and can you attend in the UK? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged 💃

“Showtimes may vary, so check your local listings. Tickets are limited and available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com .”

As if Taylor Swift’s professional life wasn’t exciting enough, she revealed that she was engaged to Travis Kelce on August 26 and the caption read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” Taylor Swift recently attended the wedding of her good friend Selena Gomez but Travis Kelce wasn’t able to go because of his NFL commitments.

What is The Life of a Showgirl Listening Party?

The Life of a Showgirl Listening Party is exactly what it sounds like, an opportunity for Swifties to gather to listen to Taylor’s new album.

Can you attend The Life of a Showgirl Listening Party?

It seems that there is the opportunity in the UK to attend multiple The Life of a Showgirl Listening Parties. There is one taking place at the University of Bradford Students’ Union on October 3 at 2pm, tickets are £3. However, be aware that the party is for girls only.

Are there any other Taylor Swift parties happening?

Yes, there is a The Life of a Showgirl - Taylor Swift Album Launch Party taking place at the Big Chill King's Cross on October 3 · 10pm - October 4 · 3am GMT+1. According to the blurb, “This is more than just a party - it’s an opening night. From the shimmering ballads to the dazzling dance-floor anthems, our DJs will spin every track from the new album alongside all your Taylor favourites from every iconic era.

“Get ready for sing-along moments that feel like centre stage, confetti-filled choruses that will have you dancing like the lights are on just for you, and a night dripping with showgirl sparkle.”

There is also a Taylor Swift party taking place at The Deaf Institute in Manchester on Saturday October 11 at 11pm until Sunday October 12 at 3am.