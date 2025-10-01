Taylor Swift is about to release her new album and - in true Taylor fashion - is already dropping easter eggs about what to expect.

It’s a huge week for Taylor Swift and all the Swifties as she prepares to release her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl on Friday, October 3.

A new fan experience has opened up in New York City, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of The Life Of A Showgirl. It opened to the public on Tuesday, September 30 and will run until Thursday, October 2 at the High Line Nine gallery, one day before the album finally releases.

Swifties already know that Taylor loves to stuff easter eggs and wink-nudges to upcoming work in, well, everything. Her fan experiences are no different, as was seen with a similar event for The Tortured Poets Department. In a makeshift library, there was a globe with a pin on Florida (a song on the album), books with song names as titles and a number of other items for fans to spot.

The Life Of A Showgirl era is no different. Fans have already been theorising over what some of the items in the Spotify pop-up event could mean.

What easter eggs have fans spotted at Taylor Swift’s Spotify pop-up event?

First, the exhibition features a huge bathtub that many fans think is connected to the opening song on the album The Life Of Ophelia. Some think that Taylor may have taken inspiration from the John Everett Millais painting ‘Ophelia’, which depicts the Shakespeare character singing before drowning in a river. We’ve already seen water imagery in this era so far (even the main album cover features Taylor partially submerged!) - is she drawing a parallel between her and Ophelia?

Small violins could be seen around the Spotify pop-up, possibly a nod to the saying ‘the world’s smallest violin’. Meaning to have little sympathy for those complaining from a more privileged position, this could be a nod to a theme of the album, or maybe even a specific lyric.

There were also seemingly nods to Taylor’s new fiance Travis Kelce in the event! Fans have spotted a mirror emblazoned with the phrase ‘Keep it 100’, which the Chiefs player used as an Instagram caption back in July. There was also mysterious ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ cards on one of the dressers - could these be from Travis and possibly referenced in the new album?

A picture of Sabrina Carpenter has also been spotted at the pop-up. This is less of a mystery as we already know that the pair will be collaborating on the title track of The Life Of A Showgirl.

One of the biggest clues to the album at the event is the lyric ‘Oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me’. This was displayed above a mini stage.

The pop-up has given more of an insight into what to expect from The Life Of A Showgirl, including possible themes of disillusionment from fame as well as the influence of her relationship with Travis on her life.