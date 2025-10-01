The Graham norton Show will play host to one of the biggest stars in the world this week as Taylor Swift visits the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a big week for Taylor Swift and her fans as the star prepares to release her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl. One of the stops on her promotional tour will be to London, where she will make an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Taylor is scheduled to appeared as a guest on the hit BBC chat show, with her visit to the famous red sofa coinciding with release day for The Life Of A Showgirl. It marks the first time she has returned to the chat to Graham since October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what to expect and how Swifties across the world can tune in.

Taylor Swift is set to make an appearance on The Graham Norton Show this week to promote her new album The Life Of A Showgirl. | Getty Images

When is Taylor Swift on The Graham Norton Show?

Taylor Swift will appear on The Graham Norton Show as a guest on Friday, October 3. She is scheduled to only appear on the couch for a chat with Graham and the other celebrity guests, so don’t expect a live performance from the singer.

The celebrities also scheduled to appear are Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, Tron Ares stars Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, and The Paper star Domhnall Gleeson. Music will come from Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

How to watch The Graham Norton Show

For UK-based Swifties, you will be able to tune into The Graham Norton Show from 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday, October 3. You can also watch on catch-up on iPlayer after it has been broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those in the US, The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC America. Episodes are usually delayed by around six days, with the episode Taylor is on set to be broadcast at 11pm on Thursday, October 9. Have a look below for other international broadcasts of the episode (all times in local area):

Ireland - Virgin Media One, October 4 @ 10pm

Australia - Network 10, October 10 @ 8.30pm

Canada - BBC First, October 4 @ 11pm ET/8pm PT