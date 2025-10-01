Is Taylor Swift on The Graham Norton Show this week? How to watch across the world as she releases The Life Of A Showgirl
It’s a big week for Taylor Swift and her fans as the star prepares to release her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl. One of the stops on her promotional tour will be to London, where she will make an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
Taylor is scheduled to appeared as a guest on the hit BBC chat show, with her visit to the famous red sofa coinciding with release day for The Life Of A Showgirl. It marks the first time she has returned to the chat to Graham since October 2022.
Here’s what to expect and how Swifties across the world can tune in.
When is Taylor Swift on The Graham Norton Show?
Taylor Swift will appear on The Graham Norton Show as a guest on Friday, October 3. She is scheduled to only appear on the couch for a chat with Graham and the other celebrity guests, so don’t expect a live performance from the singer.
The celebrities also scheduled to appear are Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, Tron Ares stars Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, and The Paper star Domhnall Gleeson. Music will come from Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.
How to watch The Graham Norton Show
For UK-based Swifties, you will be able to tune into The Graham Norton Show from 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday, October 3. You can also watch on catch-up on iPlayer after it has been broadcast.
For those in the US, The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC America. Episodes are usually delayed by around six days, with the episode Taylor is on set to be broadcast at 11pm on Thursday, October 9. Have a look below for other international broadcasts of the episode (all times in local area):
- Ireland - Virgin Media One, October 4 @ 10pm
- Australia - Network 10, October 10 @ 8.30pm
- Canada - BBC First, October 4 @ 11pm ET/8pm PT