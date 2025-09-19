Swifties are desperately online trying to get hold of cinema tickets ahead of the superstars upcoming album release.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Swift has announced that she will be back on the big screen with an 89-minute ‘release party’ celebration at cinemas across the world. It is officially called ‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

It takes place the same day as her new album The Life of a Showgirl is released. There have already been several teasers from Taylor to her millions of fans and excitement is already at fever pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘party’ will take place at cinemas across through world via Taylors ongoing deal with AMC Theatres Distribution.

The tickets are now on sale but fans will need to be patient. The online queue is at least an hour. A message on the AMC Theatres website reads: “Thank you for your patience as we experience high traffic volume. We have proactively created this queue for all visitors. When it is your turn, you will have 10 minutes to begin your Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ticket purchase or other online visit. To purchase tickets or make A-List reservations today for movies that are now playing, please visit an AMC Theatre near you or check back later.”

The production will initially play in movie theatres on October 3, 4, and 5 in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand.

Taylor shared the information on Instagram, writing: “I hereby invite you to a dazzling soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single The Fate of Ophelia, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged. Showtimes may vary, so check your local listings. Tickets are limited and available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com.”

The Eras tour sensation, 35, is one of the biggest music artists on the world stage, having spent the past couple of years touring the globe. In that time, she has also reacquired the rights to her own music, and her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce blossomed towards marriage.

The besotted pair took to Instagram to confirm that the pair are engaged. A series of photos were posted of the couple, including a close-up of the singer’s huge diamond engagement ring and tens of millions liked the double Instagram post.