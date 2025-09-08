VMA winners: Lady Gaga named Artist of the Year at MTV awards - full list of winners
She beat competition at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) including Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar to the award, which she dedicated to her fans and fiancé Michael Polansky. She took her four awards in total, more than Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande who picked up three each.
Collecting the artist of the year award at Sunday’s ceremony, Lady Gaga said: “I cannot begin to tell you what this means to me. Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart, where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream.
“Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, release… It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community.”
She left the UBS Arena in Long Island after collecting the award, but the show later returned to Gaga during her concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden where she performed Abracadabra and The Dead Dance, which featured in the Netflix series Wednesday.
Gaga, who received 12 nominations, also won the best direction and art direction awards for Abracadabra, as well as landing the best collaboration category for Die With A Smile alongside Bruno Mars.
Mars also paired up with Blackpink singer Rose to claim song of the year for APT, while Blackpink were named best group.
Gaga’s victory as artist of the year means Swift and Beyonce – who were only nominated in that category – remain tied on 30 with the most VMA successes.
By contrast, Mariah Carey collected her first award with victory in the R&B award for Type Dangerous before landing a second when she was awarded the Video Vanguard award.
“This is amazing MTV, I don’t know why it took you so long!” she joked in a video message ahead of performing later in the show.
New achievement awards went to Ricky Martin, who performed a medley kicking off with Livin’ La Vida Loca, with the Latin icon award, and rapper Busta Rhymes, who received the Rock The Bells Visionary Award.
Accepting his award from Jessica Simpson, Martin said: “We just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”
The awards also honoured former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July aged 76, with a performance introduced by a video message from his son Jack and his children. British singer Yungblud joined Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, together with Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt to perform hits including Crazy Train, Changes and Mama, I’m Coming Home.
Grande picked up the video of the year, long-form video and best pop video awards for Brighter Days Ahead, thanking her father for his cameo.
Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet was named album of the year, while she was named best pop artist and took home the visual effects award for Manchild.
Other multiple award winners were Doechii, who won the hip-hop award and choreography for Anxiety, and Tate McRae who picked up the editing award and song of the summer for Just Keep Watching from the F1 movie.
Coldplay won the rock category for All My Love with Sombr collecting the alternative award for Back To Friends and Shakira taking the Latin prize for Soltera.
Carpenter, Sombr, McRae, best new artist Alex Warren and Katseye, who won performance of the year, were among those who performed at the ceremony, while Post Malone performed from Germany alongside Jelly Roll.
The live show ended with a number of awards not presented, which were announced after it had finished on X.
Video of the year
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead”
Shortlisted
- Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
- Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.”
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild”
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless”
Artist of the year
Lady Gaga
Shortlisted:
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Song of the year
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - *WINNER
Shortlisted:
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Lorde - What Was That
- Tate McRae - Sports Car
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - Timeless
Best new artist
Alex Warren
Shortlisted:
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- sombr
- The Marías
Best pop
Sabrina Carpenter
Shortlisted:
- Ariana Grande
- Charli xcx
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Tate McRae
Best album
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Shortlisted:
- Bad Bunny- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX
- Lady Gaga - Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen - I’m The Problem
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best collaboration
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Shortlisted:
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - luther
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - Pour Me A Drink
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT.
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco - Sunset Blvd
Best hip-hop
Doechii - Anxiety
Shortlisted:
- Drake - NOKIA
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- LL COOL J ft. Eminem - Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott - 4X4
Best R&B
Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous
Shortlisted:
- Chris Brown - Residuals
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - MUTT (REMIX)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR - N o C h i l l
- Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman
- SZA - Drive
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - Timeless
Best Country
Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?
Shortlisted:
- Chris Stapleton - Think I’m In Love With You
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll - Liar
- Lainey Wilson - 4x4xU
- Morgan Wallen - Smile
Best K-pop
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again
Shortlisted:
- Aespa - Whiplash
- Jennie - Like Jennie
- Jimin - Who
- Jisoo - Earthquake
- Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom
- Rosé - Toxic Till the End
Best alternative
Sombr - Back to Friends
Shortlisted:
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons - Wake Up
- Lola Young - Messy
- mgk & Jelly Roll - Lonely Road
- The Marías - Back To Me
Best rock
Coldplay - All My Love
Shortlisted:
- Evanescence - Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
- Green Day - One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz - Honey
- Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots - The Contract
Best Latin
Shakira - Soltera
Shortlisted:
- Bad Bunny - Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin - Rio
- Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma - La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - Khé?
Best Afrobeats
Tyla, “Push 2 Start” - *WINNER
Shortlisted:
- Asake & Travis Scott - Active
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It To The Max (Fly) (Remix)
- Rema - Baby (Is It a Crime)
- Tems ft. Asake - Get It Right
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - Piece Of My Heart
MTV Push Performance of the Year
- August 2024: Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- September 2024: Ayra Starr - Last Heartbreak Song
- October 2024: Mark Ambor - Belong Together
- November 2024: Lay Bankz - Graveyard
- December 2024: Dasha - Bye Bye Bye
- January 2025: KATSEYE - Touch - winner
- February 2025: Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
- March 2025: Leon Thomas - Yes It Is
- April 2025: Livingston - Shadow
- May 2025: Damiano David - Next Summer
- June 2025: Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- July 2025: Role Model - Sally, When The Wine Runs Out