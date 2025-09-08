ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Lady Gaga accepts the âArtist of the Yearâ award onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV) | Getty Images for MTV

To the delight of Little Monsters everywhere, Lady Gaga has been named artist of the year by MTV.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She beat competition at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) including Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar to the award, which she dedicated to her fans and fiancé Michael Polansky. She took her four awards in total, more than Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande who picked up three each.

Collecting the artist of the year award at Sunday’s ceremony, Lady Gaga said: “I cannot begin to tell you what this means to me. Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart, where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, release… It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community.”

Lady Gaga accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards | Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV

She left the UBS Arena in Long Island after collecting the award, but the show later returned to Gaga during her concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden where she performed Abracadabra and The Dead Dance, which featured in the Netflix series Wednesday.

Gaga, who received 12 nominations, also won the best direction and art direction awards for Abracadabra, as well as landing the best collaboration category for Die With A Smile alongside Bruno Mars.

Mars also paired up with Blackpink singer Rose to claim song of the year for APT, while Blackpink were named best group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaga’s victory as artist of the year means Swift and Beyonce – who were only nominated in that category – remain tied on 30 with the most VMA successes.

By contrast, Mariah Carey collected her first award with victory in the R&B award for Type Dangerous before landing a second when she was awarded the Video Vanguard award.

Mariah Carey performs at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV

“This is amazing MTV, I don’t know why it took you so long!” she joked in a video message ahead of performing later in the show.

New achievement awards went to Ricky Martin, who performed a medley kicking off with Livin’ La Vida Loca, with the Latin icon award, and rapper Busta Rhymes, who received the Rock The Bells Visionary Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accepting his award from Jessica Simpson, Martin said: “We just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”

The awards also honoured former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July aged 76, with a performance introduced by a video message from his son Jack and his children. British singer Yungblud joined Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, together with Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt to perform hits including Crazy Train, Changes and Mama, I’m Coming Home.

Grande picked up the video of the year, long-form video and best pop video awards for Brighter Days Ahead, thanking her father for his cameo.

Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet was named album of the year, while she was named best pop artist and took home the visual effects award for Manchild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other multiple award winners were Doechii, who won the hip-hop award and choreography for Anxiety, and Tate McRae who picked up the editing award and song of the summer for Just Keep Watching from the F1 movie.

Coldplay won the rock category for All My Love with Sombr collecting the alternative award for Back To Friends and Shakira taking the Latin prize for Soltera.

Carpenter, Sombr, McRae, best new artist Alex Warren and Katseye, who won performance of the year, were among those who performed at the ceremony, while Post Malone performed from Germany alongside Jelly Roll.

The live show ended with a number of awards not presented, which were announced after it had finished on X.

Video of the year

Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead”

Shortlisted

Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless”

Artist of the year

Lady Gaga

Shortlisted:

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the year

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - *WINNER

Shortlisted:

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Doechii - Anxiety

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Lorde - What Was That

Tate McRae - Sports Car

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - Timeless

Best new artist

Alex Warren

Shortlisted:

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

Best pop

Sabrina Carpenter

Shortlisted:

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Tate McRae

Best album

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Shortlisted:

Bad Bunny- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Lady Gaga - Mayhem

Morgan Wallen - I’m The Problem

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best collaboration

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Shortlisted:

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - luther

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - Pour Me A Drink

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - Sunset Blvd

Best hip-hop

Doechii - Anxiety

Shortlisted:

Drake - NOKIA

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

LL COOL J ft. Eminem - Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott - 4X4

Best R&B

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous

Shortlisted:

Chris Brown - Residuals

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - MUTT (REMIX)

PARTYNEXTDOOR - N o C h i l l

Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman

SZA - Drive

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - Timeless

Best Country

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

Shortlisted:

Chris Stapleton - Think I’m In Love With You

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll - Liar

Lainey Wilson - 4x4xU

Morgan Wallen - Smile

Best K-pop

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again

Shortlisted:

Aespa - Whiplash

Jennie - Like Jennie

Jimin - Who

Jisoo - Earthquake

Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom

Rosé - Toxic Till the End

Best alternative

Sombr - Back to Friends

Shortlisted:

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons - Wake Up

Lola Young - Messy

mgk & Jelly Roll - Lonely Road

The Marías - Back To Me

Best rock

Coldplay - All My Love

Shortlisted:

Evanescence - Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)

Green Day - One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz - Honey

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots - The Contract

Best Latin

Shakira - Soltera

Shortlisted:

Bad Bunny - Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin - Rio

Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma - La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - Khé?

Best Afrobeats

Tyla, “Push 2 Start” - *WINNER

Shortlisted:

Asake & Travis Scott - Active

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It To The Max (Fly) (Remix)

Rema - Baby (Is It a Crime)

Tems ft. Asake - Get It Right

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - Piece Of My Heart

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2024: Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

September 2024: Ayra Starr - Last Heartbreak Song

October 2024: Mark Ambor - Belong Together

November 2024: Lay Bankz - Graveyard

December 2024: Dasha - Bye Bye Bye

January 2025: KATSEYE - Touch - winner

February 2025: Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

March 2025: Leon Thomas - Yes It Is

April 2025: Livingston - Shadow

May 2025: Damiano David - Next Summer

June 2025: Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

July 2025: Role Model - Sally, When The Wine Runs Out