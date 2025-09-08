Megan Moroney, Lenny Kravitz and Zara Larrson at the MTV VMAs 2025 placeholder image
Megan Moroney, Lenny Kravitz and Zara Larrson at the MTV VMAs 2025 | Getty

VMAs 2025 winners: Best and worst dressed featuring Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande at MTV awards

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

4 minutes ago

The MTV VMAs were held last night and as ever attracted style, suavity - and silliness.

Here’s a selection of some of the best and worst outfits that were spotted on the red carpet.

For the full list of winners, featuring artist of the year Lady Gaga, as well as Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande’s successes, see here.

Click through the gallery and see what you make of the outfits.

Slightly cartoonish but none the worse for it. Stylish.

1. Doja Cat

Slightly cartoonish but none the worse for it. Stylish. | Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Simple but effective. We hope she had her good pants on for when she sat down.

2. Tyla

Simple but effective. We hope she had her good pants on for when she sat down. | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

More clothes than she is usually pictured in, and all the better for it. A classic red carpet look, even with the transparency.

3. Sabrina Carpenter

More clothes than she is usually pictured in, and all the better for it. A classic red carpet look, even with the transparency. | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Slightly odd to these eyes.

4. Paris Hilton

Slightly odd to these eyes. | Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sabrina CarpenterLady GagaAriana Grande
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice