Here’s a selection of some of the best and worst outfits that were spotted on the red carpet.
For the full list of winners, featuring artist of the year Lady Gaga, as well as Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande’s successes, see here.
Click through the gallery and see what you make of the outfits.
1. Doja Cat
Slightly cartoonish but none the worse for it. Stylish. | Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV
2. Tyla
Simple but effective. We hope she had her good pants on for when she sat down. | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
3. Sabrina Carpenter
More clothes than she is usually pictured in, and all the better for it. A classic red carpet look, even with the transparency. | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
4. Paris Hilton
Slightly odd to these eyes. | Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV