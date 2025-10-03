The Fate Of Ophelia full lyrics

I heard you calling on the megaphone

You wanna see me all alone

As legend has it you are quite the pyro

You light the match to watch it blow

[Pre-Chorus]

And if you'd never come for me

I might've drowned in the melancholy

I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I

Right before you lit my sky up

[Chorus]

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundrеd on the land, the sea, thе sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands,

your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been, 'cause now you're mine

It's 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

[Verse 2]

The eldest daughter of a nobleman

Ophelia lived in fantasy

But love was a cold bed full of scorpions

The venom stole her sanity

[Pre-Chorus]

And if you'd never come for me (Come for me)

I might've lingered in purgatory

You wrap around me like a chain (Chain), a crown (A crown), a vine (A vine)

Pulling me into the fire

[Chorus]

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been, 'cause now you're mine

It's 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

[Bridge]

'Tis locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

Locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

[Chorus]

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (I can see it all)

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been, 'cause now you're mine

It's 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

[Outro]

You saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia