Taylor Swift to appear on Graham Norton, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers for first time in years - how to watch in the UK
The record-breaking singer-songwriter returns to television screens for the first time in years as part of the promotion for her 12th studio album. The Life Of A Showgirl will be released on Friday, October 3.
Taylor will be making appearances on The Graham Norton Show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Fans are eager to tune in as Taylor is quizzed about not only her new music, but also her recent high-profile engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.
Here’s how UK viewers can tune in to watch the full interviews on each show.
When is Taylor Swift on The Graham Norton Show?
Taylor will be a guest on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 3. She will only be chatting to Graham, so don’t expect a music performance - live music will instead come from Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.
The Graham Norton Show will air at 10,40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. UK Swifties can also watch the episode on demand on the BBC iPlayer after it has been broadcast.
When is Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon?
Taylor will jet back across to the US for an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6. Actress Keri Russell and rock band The Format will also feature on the episode.
In the US, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon will air at 11.35pm ET/ 8.35pm PT on NBC. UK-based viewers can watch The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Sky Comedy and NOW TV, but episodes appear to have a delay of around a week before being broadcast.
When is Taylor Swift on Late Night With Seth Meyers?
Taylor will finish off her trip to the late-night chat shows as she sits down to speak to Seth Meyers on Thursday, October 9. It will mark her first time on the show since 2021, with Meyers branding the upcoming episode a “Tay-kover”.
The show will air at 12.35am ET/9.35pm PT on NBC in the US. Unfortunately for British fans, Late Night with Seth Meyers does not currently broadcast in the UK. Clips will be shared from the episode on social media.