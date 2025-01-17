Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noel Fielding is facing potential legal action after abruptly withdrawing from filming the second season of his Apple TV+ series show.

The 51-year-old actor and executive producer stepped back from the show, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin due to undisclosed health issues, halting production and leaving over 100 cast and crew members without work.

A spokesperson for the comedian and The Great British Bake Off host confirmed the development to MailOnline: "This is a private and confidential matter regarding our client's health. We are saddened by the decision to cease production but cannot make any further comment on this matter."

The sudden decision to end production has reportedly left many involved in the show devastated. Filming had been set to resume after the Christmas break, but Fielding’s departure forced producers to cancel the multi-million-pound project mid-production.

A source close to the series told The Times: "Noel has said that he can’t film anymore, and so there was no choice but to stop. People have been very concerned about Noel’s wellbeing and gave him time to recover, but there are significant repercussions. Some people are furious."

Reports indicate that cast and crew members are now exploring the possibility of a class-action lawsuit against the show’s production company, with Fielding potentially implicated as both a co-writer and executive producer.

Despite his health concerns, Fielding has remained active on social media. Recently, he paid tribute to the late director David Lynch by posting black heart emojis, raising hopes among fans for his recovery.

Fielding rose to popularity with The Mighty Boosh before becoming a household name as the co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin was a hit upon its debut, offering a comedic take on the life of the infamous 18th-century highwayman. The show, featuring a star-studded cast including Hugh Bonneville, Tamsin Greig, and Greg Davies, has been shelved indefinitely, with no word on its future.

However, Fielding is expected to return this spring to co-host the 16th season of The Great British Bake Off alongside Alison Hammond.