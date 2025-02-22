Channing Tatum, 44, is rumoured to be dating Australian model Inka Williams.

The Hollywood actor was spotted with a mystery woman at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in January. According to DeuxMoi, the brunette is around '25 years old and about half his height'.

Online users have now identified Channing's new girlfriend as glamorous Aussie model Inka. The brunette beauty was born in Melbourne and raised in Bali, and balances her successful modelling career with her fashion brand.

She previously discussed growing up in Bali, telling by charlotte it made her a 'very compassionate person'. She said: “I feel so connected to the culture and energy of this island. It’s so sacred and deep. I think that’s reflected in my day-to-day life and way of living”.

Tatum’s new romance comes almost four months after he split from his fiancée Zoe Kravitz. Channing and Zoe, 35, were romantically involved for three years and engaged for one before they called off the wedding at the end of October.

The split was a particular shock for the couple, as they had not only gotten engaged, but Channing had been spotted with fresh ink of Zoë's initials on the back of his hand in September. The former couple were last pictured together on Channing's Instagram page in a post from September 3.