England will play Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday July 14 in what could be the biggest game for the team since 1966.

Thanks to Aston Villa player Ollie Watkins England are in the final after scoring a winning goal against the Netherlands on Wednesday. The 28-year-old scored in the ninetieth minute making the score 2-1 and avoiding the match going to the dreaded penalties.

When the game finished the footballer was seen running over to kiss and cuddle his girlfriend Ellie Alderson and his mum. Ellie posted a sweet snap on her Instagram story with the caption: “You deserve it.”

Who is Ollie Watkins’ girlfriend Ellie Alderson?

Ellie Alderson graduated from university as an interior designer and often shares snaps of her stunning home on social media. According to reports the couple have been dating since 2018 but keep tight-lipped about their relationship and how they met.

In 2020 - the same year Ollie moved to Villa - the pair welcomed their first child daughter Amara. They welcomed their second child, son Marely last year. Both are already huge supporters of their daddy.

Ellie currently has over 35 thousand followers on Instagram but that number is sure to grow if Ollie can continue England's winning streak this weekend.

You watch the Euro 2024 final on Sunday July 14 at 6:30pm on BBC One and ITV. Don't say it, don't say it, don't say it… It’s coming home!!

