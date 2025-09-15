Busted star James Bourne has quit the band’s tour with McFly just hours before it was due to kick off.

Fans of Busted and McFly have been left devastated after Busted star James Bourne has quit the tour just hours before it was due to kick off. Only five days ago, Busted took to their Instagram and wrote: “A BUSTED SUMMER ☄️ we had a wicked summer bringing Busted to you around the country. Now it’s time for the arenas. The Busted Vs McFly tour starts in less than a week. Who’s coming???? #TeamBusted”

In October 2024, McFly wrote: “Every saga has an ending. BUSTED VS McFLY Tour 2025. The ultimate battle of the bands. Tickets on sale 9am Friday 18th October, sign up now for presale access. Are you in?”

Why has Busted star James Bourne quit McFly tour, what has he said, does he have a girlfriend? Busted and McFly attend the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium on June 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Busted star James Bourne has now revealed he will not be part of the tour and issued a statement. He said: “The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as I’ve been all year for this tour to begin, I’m really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows :-(

“There’s a lot of information I still don’t have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now.

"I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It's still going to. be an amazing show and I will miss being there! See you all as soon as possible."

In response, Harry Judd said: “Won’t be the same without you dude. Hope you’re back on Tour asap. 🤟🏻.”

Danny Jones shared James’s statement and also wrote: “Get well soon mate,” whilst Matt Willis, his Busted bandmate and host of Love Is Blind UK alongside his wife Emma Willis, said: “Love you brother…”

Where are McFly and Busted starting their tour?

The bands are set to play tomorrow night (Tuesday September 16) in Birmingham, followed by London’s 02 Arena,they are then playing in Cardiff, Sheffield, Leeds, #Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Manchester, Dublin, Belfast, the tour ends at London’s 02 Arena on November 1.

Does James Bourne have a girlfriend?

In August 2025, YouTuber Emily Canham revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child after previously dating James Bourne, they split in 2023. Emily is in a relationship with Mark Herrema, co-founder of Newlight Technologies, a sustainability company in California.

James and Emily were together for four years and a source told The Sun at the time that “James and Emily have called it quits and are each happily moving on with their lives.

“James has been non-stop with the tour and managing his time between the UK and his place in LA.”