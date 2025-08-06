Despite earning millions for TV and film appearances, Steve Irwin left little money behind for his family following his tragic death.

Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin - who tragically died after being stung by a stingray - invested much of his celebrity fortune in conservation, it has emerged. The wildlife legend, who passed away in September 2006 after the stingray barb hit him in the chest, was believed to have netted millions for his TV and film appearances, including series such as The Crocodile Hunter and Croc Files but left little behind for his family.

His widow, Terri, 61, has revealed how the family - including children Robert, 21, and Bindi, 27 - inherited a sole life insurance payout, of some $200,000 (around £97,600) after the tragedy. "Everything was reinvested into conservation work," Terri said. "I was in debt... and Steve's life insurance, I think, was the sum total of $200,000, which didn't even cover half of one week's payroll."

But, she told realestate.com.au the pair had established a 10-year business plan for the Australia Zoo - a cause 44-year-old Steve had championed throughout his career. She explained how animal lover Steve had protected the family estate from "some crazy person" who could "sweep in from some distant family connection and try to take everything". Terri, as well as Robert and Bindi, now oversee the Australia Zoo, in Queensland, and intend to continue honouring Steve's conservation legacy.

Following his shock passing in 2006, thousands turned out to honour him during a memorial service held at the zoo's 5,500-seat Crocoseum, as well as an estimated 300 million people tuning in to watch on TV.

Before his tragic death, Steve told BBC Radio 2 how he hoped his children would continue his work, telling Scott Mills: "Is there anything in this world that would want to make me give away what I'm doing now? Yes. Yes, there is. When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up."

He added: "I guarantee you it'll be the proudest moment of my life – and my job will be done like my mum and my dad."

He would be proud to know then that both his children have continued his legacy working as wildlife conservationists like their late father while help their mother run Australia Zoo.