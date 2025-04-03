Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robert Irwin, the son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin has left little to the imagination in a new underwear campaign.

Robert Irwin is dressed in nothing but boxer shorts but it is for a new underwear campaign for Australian company Bonds. The underwear company shared the news of their new model Robert Irwin on their Instagram page and wrote: “ROBERT IRWIN FOR BONDS 🐊🕷️🐍

“Say g'day to our new brand icon, Robert Irwin, like you've never seen him before. Who better to rep comfy down under than the Aussie wildlife legend himself 🐨.

“Robert wears the Chafe Off™ Boxer (1), Everyday Trunk (2), Guyfront Boxer (3) and Originals Boxer (4).

“Available in AUS, USA and on Amazon.com via the link in bio.”

In the photographs, Robert Irwin is not only seen modelling Bonds underwear, but is joined by the likes of animals such as snakes.. He told People magazine that he didn’t hesitate when it came to accepting the modelling job and said: "It was a pretty immediate yes."

Robert Irwin also told People magazine that "I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, 'Yes! Let's do it!' Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon," he adds. "Also, I'm at this point in my life where I'm trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it's something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I've never done before and it's a bit of an adrenaline rush? That's what I want to be doing."

Who is Robert Irwin?

Although he is best known as the son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin has been described as an Australian conservationist, he is also a television presenter, former zoo keeper, photographer and actor.

What happened to Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin?

Steve Irwin passed away on September 4, 2006 after an unprovoked attack by a stringray. At the time, Steve Irwin was snorkeling. Crew members attempted to revive Steve Irwin but the attack was fatal.

Steve Irwin left behind his wife Terri and young children, Robert and Bindi. In 2022, Robert Irwin told E! News that “We have to create as much positive change as we can for our environment and for our fellow humans as well. And just to treat one with kindness, and I think he (Steve Irwin) exemplified that perfectly.”

Robert Irwin also added that “I’ll always feel so lucky that I had the most amazing dad in the world, who was literally a superhero.”